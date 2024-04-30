GANGRENE, USA: THE MUSICAL Premieres in Toronto

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A rock n' roll affair à la Little Shop of Horrors and The Rocky Horror Picture Show meets Robert Lepage, Gangrene, USA: The Musical is a Faustian horror-comedy spectacle brought to you by producer, Chantelle Han of Barbet Productions, production company behind the award-winning feature film thriller, Peppergrass.

Count Carl Von Cosel is a fraud. His noble title does not exist, his education is a lie. He's not even a doctor. Chased from three continents, Carl finds himself working as an x-ray technician in a marine hospital in 1930s Key West. A swamp at the end of the world. Carl's only friend is his lowly sidekick, Hulbart. Be it the radiation or the senility, only Carl can hear Hulbart. Everything about Carl Von Cosel is imagined, right down to his assistant. Until a dying teenage beauty queen enters his life... Watch as the Count and his assistant attempt to raise the dead with plaster, wire, wigs, and guitars!

Crawford Clement Howe's Gangrene, USA: The Musical is inspired by the real life events of "Count Carl Von Cosel'' and his Mary Shelley-esque attempt to raise Elena de Hoyos from the dead told through a pop music showcase. Featuring a live house band of Toronto indie darlings, elaborate miniatures, shadow puppets, stop-motion animation, and live performance.

"A pop rock concert drenched in everything baroque; there's never not something new to look at, and never not something to tap your foot to." - Clifton Dowde

Gangrene, USA: The Musical features New York actor Ryan Kessler's Canadian debut as "Count Carl Von Cosel", Henri Fabergé as his protégé, Hulbart, Rochelle Bulmer as Elena, Charles Boyland as Dr.Oberlin, and Patrick Grant as Col. Mavis/Pancho/The Judge.

The creative team includes Set Designer Steven Garbas, Costume Designer Leo Casuga Jr, Lighting and Projection Designer Nicole Eun-Ju Bell, Animation Artist Ben Faircloth, and Sound Designer Frank Incer.

The opening night performance on May 16th will be filmed for distribution on the Stratford Festival's international streaming platform, Stratfest@HOME.Halloween costumes are encouraged if you plan to attend that performance.***

Gangrene, USA: The Musical officially opens on May 16 and runs until May 19 at the Papermill Theatre at Todmorden Mills, Toronto. Tickets are $35 General Admission and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gangrene-usa-the-musical-tickets-883748414297

This production is dedicated to the memory of Crawford Clement Howe, Canadian author, playwright, miniaturist, collagist, and bartender.

