Special Offer: Broadway Star Eva Noblezada at The Rose Brampton

Fresh from the Broadway stage and performing for the first time in Canada, EVA NOBLEZADA brings a set list full of class, quirkiness and heartbreak to The Rose Brampton.

Join Brampton On Stage as she takes you on her personal journey of discovering a deep love for music and theatre. Enjoy songs from classic musicals that take you back in time, and pop hits reimagined as if they were set in a sexy smoky speakeasy.

This is your ONE CHANCE to see Eva in Canada before she heads back to Broadway!