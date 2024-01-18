Special Offer: Broadway Star Eva Noblezada at The Rose Brampton
Fresh from the Broadway stage and performing for the first time in Canada, EVA NOBLEZADA brings a set list full of class, quirkiness and heartbreak to The Rose Brampton.
Join Brampton On Stage as she takes you on her personal journey of discovering a deep love for music and theatre. Enjoy songs from classic musicals that take you back in time, and pop hits reimagined as if they were set in a sexy smoky speakeasy.
This is your ONE CHANCE to see Eva in Canada before she heads back to Broadway!
