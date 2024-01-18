Special Offer: Broadway Star Eva Noblezada at The Rose Brampton

Special Offer: Broadway Star Eva Noblezada at The Rose Brampton

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Special Offer: Broadway Star Eva Noblezada at The Rose Brampton

Fresh from the Broadway stage and performing for the first time in Canada, EVA NOBLEZADA brings a set list full of class, quirkiness and heartbreak to The Rose Brampton.

Join Brampton On Stage as she takes you on her personal journey of discovering a deep love for music and theatre. Enjoy songs from classic musicals that take you back in time, and pop hits reimagined as if they were set in a sexy smoky speakeasy.

This is your ONE CHANCE to see Eva in Canada before she heads back to Broadway!




RELATED STORIES

1
Three New Singers Will Join the 2024/2025 Ensemble Studio Photo
Three New Singers Will Join the 2024/2025 Ensemble Studio

The Canadian Opera Company welcomes three emerging Canadian artists who will join the company’s highly specialized development program for Canadian opera professionals in the 2024/2025 season.

2
Aisslinn Nosky to Lead Tafelmusik Concerts And US Tour Photo
Aisslinn Nosky to Lead Tafelmusik Concerts And US Tour

Aisslinn Nosky leads Tafelmusik concerts and US tour, showcasing the 'Passions Revealed' program. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Digital Lottery Launches For THE BOOK OF MORMON in Toronto Photo
Digital Lottery Launches For THE BOOK OF MORMON in Toronto

THE BOOK OF MORMON will launch digital ticket lottery in Toronto, playing at the Princess of Wales Theatre, January 24 through February 11, 2024. 

4
Award-Winning Spoken Word Artist Luke Reece Tells His Story In AS I MUST LIVE IT, Beginnin Photo
Award-Winning Spoken Word Artist Luke Reece Tells His Story In AS I MUST LIVE IT, Beginning February 11

Kicking off the Mainstage season, in February, Theatre Passe Muraille is thrilled to begin the new year with the World Premiere presentation of their co-production with Modern Times Stage, AS I MUST LIVE IT, on stage February 11 – March 2 in the Passe Muraille Mainspace. (Media night: February 15)

