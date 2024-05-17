Crown Point Players Announces Inaugural Production of 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Crown Point Players will bring their mainstage production of 35mm: A Musical Exhibition by Ryan Scott Oliver to Hamilton this June.

35mm: A Musical Exhibition is a collection of songs with individual stories inspired by the photography of the composer's husband, Matthew Murphy. It touches on concepts of creation, the meaning of art, and its parallels to how we navigate relationships. With its distinctive structure, relevant themes, and proximity to other kinds of art, 35mm: A Musical Exhibition is a perfect inaugural show for Crown Point Players.

Director Claire Hughes elaborates: "We're a group of predominantly queer music and theatre makers with a beautiful gallery as our performance space. Putting on the show at Crown & Press has enabled us to make many interesting visual choices for a show with a natural multimedia element. We couldn't imagine a more appropriate show for our first production."

35mm: A Musical Exhibition will occur on Thursday, June 20th, Saturday, June 22nd, and Sunday, June 23rd at 8pm at Crown and Press Gallery and Cafe (303 Ottawa St. North) in Hamilton's Crown Point neighbourhood.

Musical director Abi Veenstra shares her excitement: "We've all been working hard. Of course, it helps that we have a whole lot of talent on our side. Crown Point Players has been a labour of love since day one and it's so wonderful to see our work come to fruition!"

With Crown Point Players' first mainstage production on the horizon, the company looks forward to sharing their innovative take on music, theatre, and art together. Their production of 35mm: A Musical Exhibition is the start of something different in Hamilton's musical theatre scene.

Tickets for 35mm: A Musical Exhibition are available now at https://35mmCrownPointPlayers.eventbrite.ca

Thursday, June 20th - Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm

Saturday, June 22nd - Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm

Sunday, June 23rd - Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm

Tickets are $25 plus tax.

About Crown Point Players

Founded in 2023 by members of Hamilton's music, theatre, and art communities, Crown Point Players is a new musical theatre company with a mission to share passionate performances in interesting and sometimes unexpected places.

