Young People's Theatre Reveals 2024-25 Season

As Young People’s Theatre (YPT) enters its 59th year, Canada’s largest theatre for young people will invite children of all ages to join them on the ultimate adventure. From the inner workings of a famous chocolate factory – to enchanted forests filled with fairies – to the unknown entities of outer space, YPT’s playbill is filled with wonderful journeys of discovery. The 6-play season begins with Where the Wild Things Are, based on the cherished Maurice Sendak children’s book, and winds up with a special engagement by music icon Fred Penner. This year’s holiday musical for families is the TYA Canadian premiere of the deliciouslydelightful Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, directed by Thom Allison. Following its sold-out 2023 world premiere, Chris Hadfield’s The Darkest Dark is back by popular demand and will take audiences on an out-of-this-world mission, directed by Jim Millan, through March Break 2025. Next is the world premiere of Paula Wing’s whimsical Wicked Nix, based on the celebrated book by Lena Coakley, as well as the Toronto debut of the Indigenous tale The Mixolydian by Ashley Cook.

“Young people are the deepest untapped well of imagination in the world,” says YPT Artistic Director Herbie Barnes. “They build adventures with their minds – sticks can be magic wands. An empty box might be a castle. Or even a rocket to the moon. Their creativity allows them to see the world in a myriad of different ways – and to recognize its potential. At YPT, young people propel the compelling work on our stages into the stratosphere through the power of their collective imaginations. We can’t wait to present these adventure-filled stories to our young audiences and see their imaginations take flight.”

The season opens in November with Presentation House’s Where the Wild Things Are – an interactive adventure filled with guided play for ages 3 to 7, directed by Kim Selody. YPT’s Studio audience can jump right in and help Max transform his bedroom into an exotic jungle as they sail together to the land of the Wild Things. Next, YPT celebrates the 60th anniversary of Roald Dahl’s beloved Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, featuring an original score and lyrics, as well as songs from the classic 1971 film. In this musical adaptation by David Greig, audiences will journey alongside Charlie as he and his fellow golden ticket-winners tour Willy Wonka’s wonderland.

This March Break, The Darkest Dark returns to the Ada Slaight Stage following its critically-acclaimed world premiere (2023 Dora Award for Outstanding Production). Commander Chris Hadfield’s internationally bestselling children’s book springs to life in a magical adaptation by Jim Millan and Ian MacIntyre in which nine-year-old space-loving Chris must overcome his fear of the dark in order to pursue his dream of becoming an astronaut.

In Green Thumb Theatre’s The Mixolydian, an 11-year-old Anishinaabe/Métis girl embarks on a journey to reconnect with her culture and language alongside her imaginary friend – a shapeshifter named Thomas. Featuring music and puppetry, this impactful Indigenous story is a gentle reminder of the importance of knowing where we come from.

YPT’s New Play Development program unveils the world premiere of Wicked Nix – an adaptation of CBC’s 2018 Best Book of the Year, directed byStephen Colella. In this wonderfully whimsical tale, Wicked Nix, the foulest of the fairies, risks falling out of favour with the Faerie Queen if they can’t safeguard her woods against the threat of humans.

The season finale is a nostalgia-filled concert by four-time Juno Award-winner Fred Penner, featuring catchy classics “The Cat Came Back”, “What a Day” and more – a treat for audiences of all ages.

