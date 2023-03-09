Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Soundstreams Presents A World Premiere Version Of CLAPPING MUSIC, March 25

Featuring Steve Reich on film and Russell Hartenberger in live performance, shot by director of photography Cam Davis.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Soundstreams Presents A World Premiere Version Of CLAPPING MUSIC, March 25 Lawrence Cherney, Founding Artistic Director, Soundstreams, has announced a special programming update for the concert STEVE REICH: Now & Then on March 25: a new version of Reich's legendary piece Clapping Music, conceived and directed by filmmaker Atom Egoyan, featuring Steve Reich on film and Russell Hartenberger in live performance, shot by director of photography Cam Davis.

"Steve Reich often performs this work with legendary Toronto percussionist Russell Hartenberger but unfortunately he can't attend our March concert to perform it live," said Cherney. "Atom had a brilliant idea for the next best thing: film Reich (or at least his hands!) in studio performing the ostinato part to project it in the George Weston Recital Hall with Russell performing the other part live. This stunning new work is but one part of our very special one-night-only event celebrating Reich's 86th birthday with an evening of unparalleled performances. It's an historic occasion!"

The world premiere of this new version of Clapping Music, originally released in 1972, joins two notable Reich works already announced for March 25 - Drumming and Reich/Richter.

The March 25th program opens with a Soundstreams 40th anniversary fanfare, A Fanfare for Spaces Between Time, by composer and turntablist SlowPitchSound (Cheldon Paterson), inspired by Stravinsky's Fanfare for a New Theatre, the work that opened Soundstreams' first season in June 1982. The new world premiere work, commissioned by Soundstreams, features SlowPitchSound on turntables with trumpeters Émilie Fortin and Amy Horvey.

Tickets for STEVE REICH: Now & Then are available now. The concert takes place at 8 p.m. on March 25, 2023, at the George Weston Recital Hall, Meridian Arts Centre in North York, in partnership with TO Live.




