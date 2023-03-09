Soulpepper Presents Anton Chekhov's THE SEAGULL Next Month

A story of unrequited love, creative jealousy, guns and vodka. This spring, Soulpepper Theatre Company brings Anton Chekhov's timeless tragicomedy The Seagull to the stage as part of Act I of their 2023 season. The acclaimed adaptation of the play by English playwright Simon Stephens will be directed by Toronto theatre scene veteran Daniel Brooks and performed by an all-star cast. The show will run April 6 to 30, 2023 at Soulpepper's Baillie Theatre.



Stephens' contemporary adaptation of Chekhov's classic has been heralded for the incisiveness, vibrancy and humour which brings the 19th century work into the current day. Soulpepper is excited to bring this story on the transcendence and destructiveness of love to the stage with a celebrated cast that includes founding members Diego Matamoros and Robyn Stevan, Academy Alumni Hailey Gillis, Dan Mousseau and Paolo Santalucia, several actors familiar to Soulpepper audiences including Oliver Dennis, Raoul Bhaneja, Randy Hughson, Michelle Monteith, and finally Ellie Ellwand and Farhang Ghajar, making their Soulpepper debut.



"I had originally programmed this play for our 2020 season and we were only days away from making its stage debut before the world had other plans," said Weyni Mengesha, Soulpepper Artistic Director. "We were so excited by the work that Daniel and the company were doing during the creative process, I'm thrilled that we are able to see it come to life on our stage three years later."



A Toronto native, Daniel Brooks is a Siminovitch Prize winning Canadian theatre director, actor and playwright. Past work with Soulpepper includes Waiting For Godot, A Doll's House, The Aleph, The Cherry Orchard, Endgame, and Betrayal... Other credits include: Insomnia, The Noam Chomsky Lectures (with Guillermo Verdecchia); The Full Light of Day, The Good Life, The Eco Show (writer); House, Here Lies Henry, Monster, Let's Run Away (with Daniel MacIvor); Indulgence, Red Tape (with Augusta Company); The Runner, Bigger Than Jesus, Divisadero, Half Life, Faust, Oedipus, Drowsy Chaperone (director). Nominated for the Governor General's Award, Daniel was the First Baille Fellow at Soulpepper, and is a three-time Dora Mavor Moore award winner. His work has toured across the country and around the world.



Soulpepper gratefully acknowledges major sponsor and community access partner Scotia Wealth Management and The Seagull production sponsor, Sylvia Soyka.



THE SEAGULL

When: April 6 - 30 (Mondays dark). Weekend and Wednesday matinees at 1:30 pm.

Relaxed Performance: April 16 (1:30 pm)

COVID-Conscious Performances: April 12 (7:30 pm), April 19 (1:30 pm) (50% reduced capacity, masks required)

Previews: Thursday, April 6 (7:30 pm), Friday, April 7 (7:30 pm), Saturday April 8 (7:30 pm), Tuesday April 11 (7:30pm), Wednesday April 12 (7:30pm)

Opening Night: Thursday, April 13 (7:30 pm)

Where: Baillie Theatre in Soulpepper's Young Centre, 50 Mill Street, Toronto

Approx. Runtime: 3 hours (with intermission)

Price: Tickets ranging from $25 - $65 (plus taxes and fees). PWYC performances on Tuesday evenings.