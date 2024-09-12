Soprano Mary Elizabeth Williams Joins Canadian Opera Company's NABUCCO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Canadian Opera Company launches its 2024/2025 season with a sweeping saga never before performed in the company's 74-year history.

In a dramatic tale of ruthless ambition, a dangerous love triangle, and unwavering hope in the face of unthinkable odds, Verdi's Nabucco taps into the fundamental human experience, all set to one of the greatest opera scores ever written. The incredible work of raw power and epic storytelling calls for a cast of more than 120 performers and hundreds of costumes, creating a theatrical feast for the eyes as well as the ears.

Nabucco runs for seven performances at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts on October 4, 6, 12, 17, 19, 23, and 25, 2024.

Despite his recognition today as one of the world's most prolific master composers, Giuseppe Verdi nearly gave up on opera at the start of this career. Everything, however, changed with the creation of Nabucco, a runaway success filled with powerful musical moments, including the opera's iconic choral anthem “Va, pensiero.” The rousing ode to surmounting strife has been associated with a number of significant historical periods and was, in fact, performed to open the Metropolitan Opera's 2001 season, just days following the destruction of the World Trade Centre.

Conductor Paolo Carignani leads the COC Orchestra through the larger-than-life score, with Price Family Chorus Master Sandra Horst leading the company's Dora Award-winning COC Chorus through the opera's many choral showstoppers.

British baritone Roland Wood stars as the tyrannical Babylonian king; Wood last appeared on the COC's stage in 2023 for Tosca, delighting audiences with his performance as a “terribly good Scarpia” (Schmopera). American soprano Mary Elizabeth Williams makes a COC debut in the role of Nabucco's adopted daughter, Abigaille, who will stop at nothing to get at her father's throne and sister's lover. Williams has already gained international acclaim for her powerful portrayal of the antiheroine with The Independent declaring of her performance at Welsh National Opera: "[she] stole the show as Abigaille, inhabiting with relish every clear, sensuous note."

Alumni of both the COC's Ensemble Studio and the Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, mezzo-soprano Rihab Chaieb and tenor Matthew Cairns step into the roles of Nabucco's daughter Fenena and her lover, Ismaele. The rising young artists have been garnering acclaim worldwide, with the Financial Times declaring that Chaieb “radiates charisma” on-stage and Opera Canada calling Cairns “one of the most promising dramatic voices of his generation.” South Korean bass Simon Lim makes a COC debut as Zaccaria, bringing his “authoritative” (The Opera Critic) vocals to the role of the High Priest.

A number of Ensemble Studio artists complete the cast, with soprano and “rising opera star” (Maclean's) Charlotte Siegel singing the role of Zaccaria's sister Anna, “bright-voiced” (Ludwig Van Toronto) tenor Wesley Harrison taking on the role of Nabucco's faithful officer, Abdallo, and bass Duncan Stenhouse bringing his “rich sound” (La Scena Musicale) to performing the High Priest of Baal.

Nabucco is sung in Italian and presented by the COC with English SURTITLES. Nabucco is a production of Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Ticket Information

Regularly priced tickets for Nabucco start at $45 for adults, with $22 and $35 tickets available for guests between the ages of 16 and 29 through the COC's Opera Under 30 program. Tickets can be purchased online at coc.ca or by calling the Four Seasons Centre Box Office at 416-363-8231. For more information on booking student groups, standing room, and rush tickets, as well as other specially priced tickets available to young people under the age of 15, please visit coc.ca.

