Songwriters Take The Stage At Festival Place In March

The Cafe Series by Qualico Communities at Festival Place brings songwriters to the stage for three performances in March. Ken Stead's honest, empathetic songs on March 7, Ray Bonneville's bluesy Americana on March 13, and the UK's Red Dirt Skinners's genre-defying sound on March 14.

Ken Stead

Saturday, March 7

Tickets for the Cafe Series by Qualico Communities are $25 and are available through the Festival Place Box Office (780-449-3378), online at festivalplace.ab.ca or at Ticketmaster.ca.

Singer-songwriter Ken Stead is known for silencing a room to a whisper, but with his sophomore release, Civil War, he proves capable of starting an uproar. Civil War is an earnest portrait of the domestic, the conflicts present in the everyday, and how one's struggle with themselves bleeds into their relationships and the larger political climate. A generous demeanor, a delicate wit, and an empathetic understanding of audiences of all shapes, his performances are as true and honest as the songs themselves. More Details

Ray Bonneville

Friday, March 13

Ray Bonneville strips his bluesy Americana to its essentials and steeps it in the humid grooves of the South. Rich guitar and harmonica lines resonate over spare but spunky rhythms, while Bonneville's deep, evocative voice confesses life's harsh realities. Bonneville allows space between notes that adds potency to every chord, lick, and lyric. He's released nine albums, won Canada's JUNO award and other prestigious honours, earned wide critical acclaim, and garnered an enthusiastic following in the U.S, Canada, and Europe. More Details

Red Dirt Skinners

Saturday, March 14

Described by Roots Music Canada as "The Pink Floyd of Folk Music" the Red Dirt Skinners are the multi-award winning, multi-instrumentalist husband and wife team of Rob and Sarah Skinner. If you like songs influenced by Pink Floyd, Simon and Garfunkel, Supertramp, Crosby Stills and Nash, David Bowie coupled with some epic storytelling, humour and heartfelt emotions, you'll love a Red Dirt Skinners concert.

Festival Place continues to be Alberta's #1 Presenter of Professional Artists. The 2019/2020 season carries an ambitious standard of entertainment, with over 80 performances scheduled between September 2019 and April 2020. New shows are added throughout the year, and take place at 100 Festival Way, Sherwood Park, Alberta.





