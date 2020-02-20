Songwriters Take The Stage At Festival Place In March
The Cafe Series by Qualico Communities at Festival Place brings songwriters to the stage for three performances in March. Ken Stead's honest, empathetic songs on March 7, Ray Bonneville's bluesy Americana on March 13, and the UK's Red Dirt Skinners's genre-defying sound on March 14.Tickets for the Cafe Series by Qualico Communities are $25 and are available through the Festival Place Box Office (780-449-3378), online at festivalplace.ab.ca or at Ticketmaster.ca.
Ken Stead
Saturday, March 7
Singer-songwriter Ken Stead is known for silencing a room to a whisper, but with his sophomore release, Civil War, he proves capable of starting an uproar. Civil War is an earnest portrait of the domestic, the conflicts present in the everyday, and how one's struggle with themselves bleeds into their relationships and the larger political climate. A generous demeanor, a delicate wit, and an empathetic understanding of audiences of all shapes, his performances are as true and honest as the songs themselves. More Details
Ray Bonneville
Friday, March 13
Ray Bonneville strips his bluesy Americana to its essentials and steeps it in the humid grooves of the South. Rich guitar and harmonica lines resonate over spare but spunky rhythms, while Bonneville's deep, evocative voice confesses life's harsh realities. Bonneville allows space between notes that adds potency to every chord, lick, and lyric. He's released nine albums, won Canada's JUNO award and other prestigious honours, earned wide critical acclaim, and garnered an enthusiastic following in the U.S, Canada, and Europe. More Details
Red Dirt Skinners
Saturday, March 14
Described by Roots Music Canada as "The Pink Floyd of Folk Music" the Red Dirt Skinners are the multi-award winning, multi-instrumentalist husband and wife team of Rob and Sarah Skinner. If you like songs influenced by Pink Floyd, Simon and Garfunkel, Supertramp, Crosby Stills and Nash, David Bowie coupled with some epic storytelling, humour and heartfelt emotions, you'll love a Red Dirt Skinners concert.
