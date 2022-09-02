Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Single Tickets Now On Sale For 2022/2023 Season And Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition

Programming features new production of Macbeth and Pomegranate world premiere.

Toronto News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 02, 2022  
Single Tickets Now On Sale For 2022/2023 Season And Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition

Single tickets are now on sale for all of the Canadian Opera Company's 2022/2023 operas, as well as Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition. This season's programming is proudly sponsored by BMO Financial Group, helping artists and creators to showcase the very best in Canadian opera.

Six productions will be performed at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, located at 145 Queen St. W.: Wagner's The Flying Dutchman, Bizet's Carmen, Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro, R. Strauss' Salome, Verdi's Macbeth, and Puccini's Tosca.

From the Canadian Opera Company Theatre, at 227 Front St. E., the company will host a world premiere presentation from composer Kye Marshall and librettist Amanda Hale: Pomegranate is a time-shifting, queer love story that brings audiences on a journey from ancient Pompeii to 1980s Toronto, told through the lens of an all-female creative team.

The fall sees the return of one of the COC's most exciting and important signature fundraisers, Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition on November 3, 2022. The annual vocal competition showcases the live, final round of national auditions for the chance to be invited to join the company's prestigious career development program, the COC Ensemble Studio.

For full details on all productions and events, visit coc.ca.





More Hot Stories For You


Queen West Art Crawl Free Concerts Announced For September 24- 25Queen West Art Crawl Free Concerts Announced For September 24- 25
September 1, 2022

The Queen West Art Crawl multi-arts festival is back in full swing this September 24th and 25th, closing off your summer in the heart of downtown: West Queen West's Trinity Bellwoods Park. 
Petrina Bromley, Clint Butler, Kate Etienne & More to Star in COME FROM AWAY: THE CONCERTPetrina Bromley, Clint Butler, Kate Etienne & More to Star in COME FROM AWAY: THE CONCERT
September 1, 2022

A dynamic group of performers from several ‘Come From Away’ companies around the world will assemble for this special presentation. The concerts will welcome home Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, Petrina Bromley (from the original Broadway cast) and Clint Butler and Kate Etienne (from the Toronto cast).
Hip-Hop Artist Sam Nabi Kicks Off September Concerts 'Sounds Good To Me' Performing Songwriter SeriesHip-Hop Artist Sam Nabi Kicks Off September Concerts 'Sounds Good To Me' Performing Songwriter Series
August 31, 2022

On Friday September 2 at KW Little Theatre, Waterloo region's newest concert series 'Sounds Good to Me' kicks off its September line-up of unique and relevant local songwriters in a variety of musical styles with Sam Nabi, a Kitchener-based Millennial rapper and hip-hop artist who writes songs about racial injustice, gentrification and the perils of the gig economy.
Shaw Festival Announces 2023 Season Featuring the World Premiere of PRINCE CASPIAN, Noel Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT & MoreShaw Festival Announces 2023 Season Featuring the World Premiere of PRINCE CASPIAN, Noel Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT & More
August 31, 2022

The Shaw Festival has announced its 61st season. A mix of classics, real hidden gems, new works and a variety of voices will be seen, heard and experienced in both their indoor and outdoor spaces next season.
Toronto Symphony Orchestra to Hold All-Access Open House & Free Concert in SeptemberToronto Symphony Orchestra to Hold All-Access Open House & Free Concert in September
August 30, 2022

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra will host TSO100: Open House & Free Concert: a day of free, engaging music-themed fun, alongside diverse performances and programming on Saturday, September 24, 2022.