Single Tickets Now On Sale For 2022/2023 Season And Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition

Single tickets are now on sale for all of the Canadian Opera Company's 2022/2023 operas, as well as Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition. This season's programming is proudly sponsored by BMO Financial Group, helping artists and creators to showcase the very best in Canadian opera.

Six productions will be performed at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, located at 145 Queen St. W.: Wagner's The Flying Dutchman, Bizet's Carmen, Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro, R. Strauss' Salome, Verdi's Macbeth, and Puccini's Tosca.

From the Canadian Opera Company Theatre, at 227 Front St. E., the company will host a world premiere presentation from composer Kye Marshall and librettist Amanda Hale: Pomegranate is a time-shifting, queer love story that brings audiences on a journey from ancient Pompeii to 1980s Toronto, told through the lens of an all-female creative team.

The fall sees the return of one of the COC's most exciting and important signature fundraisers, Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition on November 3, 2022. The annual vocal competition showcases the live, final round of national auditions for the chance to be invited to join the company's prestigious career development program, the COC Ensemble Studio.

For full details on all productions and events, visit coc.ca.