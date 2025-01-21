Shifting Ground Collective to Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shifting Ground Collective has revealed cast and creative team for its latest mainstage production, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Led by a team of predominantly neurodivergent early career artists, the beloved William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin musical makes its return to Toronto March 6th to 15th, 2025 at Native Earth's Aki Studio.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee follows a group of passionate middle schoolers competing for the chance to prove to the world (and themselves) that the things that make them different are the things that make them winners. Featuring a wacky improvised Spelling Bee that includes real audience participants and tied together by a score from the legendary William Finn (Falsettos, A New Brain), this deeply heartfelt and deliciously whimsical comedy explores the awkwardness of adolescence, the pressures of perfectionism, and the joy of finding community in the things that make us different.

The production will be directed by Jennifer Walls (Heathers, The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Hart House Theatre), with music direction by Michael Ippolito and choreography by Nicholas Rocque (2023 Dora Awards). The cast features Ben Ridd (Bad Hats' Narnia, The Addams Family - Neptune Theatre), Berkley Silverman (Beetlejuice - Norwegian Cruise Lines, Paw Patrol), Diana Del Rosario (Prison Dancer - National Arts Centre, Dead Broke - Toronto Fringe), Jameson Mosher (Merrily We Roll Along -Shifting Ground Collective, The Cunning Little Vixen - Canadian Opera Company), Lauren Taylor Scott, Misha Sharivker (Legally Blonde, Next to Normal - Stephensville Theatre), Nam Nguyen (A Perfect Bowl of Pho), Olivia Daniels (I Was Unbecoming Then - NextStage, Falsettos - Bowtie Productions) and Zoe Virola. Joey Harvey and Marie Raftery serve as swings.

While the the characters in Spelling Bee are not explicitly written to be neurodivergent, co-producer Colette Richardson noticed many parallels between the show's young characters and her own experience growing up. "I've always been protective of the show and the characters. It's so easy to find the comedy in the 'wackiness' in their personalities, when what makes these characters "wacky" are common neurodivergent experiences and are very reflective of what it was like for me growing up as a ND kid." Richardson remarks. "That was a huge part of our discussions when we decided to program this show - how do we honour and celebrate the things that make so many people see those characters and think 'they're just like me?'"

It was important to Shifting Ground from the start to hire as many artists that identify with the neurodivergent experience as possible. The decision to bring on Director Jennifer Walls was key in executing their vision.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to invite our cast of young, emerging artists to bring their whole selves into the rehearsal room with "unapologetic authenticity" and infuse the show's characters with their own unique lived experiences." says Walls. "As a kid in the 90's, we didn't have the knowledge of neurodivergence or resources that we do now, so my diagnosis and understanding of it came much later in life. I am very excited for the opportunity to learn from the cast as we create the show together. It's my hope that by presenting the show through this lens paired with the knowledge and vocabulary of neurodivergence available to us now that we might also present an opportunity for connection, reclamation and even healing both for audiences and especially for the young artists involved."

Ultimately, Walls is thrilled to be able to celebrate the experiences of both the artists and the show's young characters.

"We're bringing it all into the room and putting it centre stage because at its core, that is what Spelling Bee is all about - being fiercely authentic and allowing what makes you 'different' to be your superpower."

Comments