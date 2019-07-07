Shaw Festival Receives Support From Celebrate Ontario
During tonight's dinner celebrating The Shaw's production of The Ladykillers, Executive Director Tim Jennings announced the Festival has received a funding boost from the Ontario Government's Celebrate Ontario program.
Already one of the province's strongest arts and culture economic generators, the Shaw Festival delivers more than $200 million each year into the Niagara economy. As a recipient of this program, The Shaw will launch a holiday musical on the Festival stage in November and December. Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn will encourage tourists and visitors to the Niagara region during a period that has traditionally been considered 'off season.'
"Ontario is open for business and open for jobs. By investing in the Shaw Festival, our government is tapping into the economic potential of the tourism industry," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "As we develop Ontario's new tourism strategy, we will continue to invest in festivals and events like the Shaw Festival, so we can help grow Ontario's tourism sector and create lasting memories for Ontarians and tourists alike."
"Celebrate Ontario's investment will have a ripple effect on both Niagara's winter tourism and economy by helping The Shaw launch this new initiative. By pairing Holiday Inn with our smash hit run of A Christmas Carol, we will attract thousands of new visitors and encourage extended visits to the area at the holidays," remarked Tim Jennings, Executive Director of the Shaw Festival. "We look forward to introducing new patrons from Niagara, across Canada, the US and abroad to all the beauty and bounty - from the wineries and amazing farm-to-table food to the parks and other terrific cultural events and activities - that Niagara-on-the-Lake and its surrounding areas has to offer. There isn't a more beautiful place to spend the holidays!"
The Shaw Festival's 2019 season is on stage April 6 through December 22 featuring a playbill that includes The Horse and His Boy, Brigadoon, The Ladykillers, Man and Superman with Don Juan in Hell, Rope, Getting Married, The Russian Play, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Glass Menagerie, Sex, Victory, Secret Theatre, A Christmas Carol and Holiday Inn. Tickets for the 2019 Festival season are available through the Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW and online at www.shawfest.com.