Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Series Subscriptions On-Sale for the 10th Season Of NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE at Roy Thomson Hall

pixeltracker

The speakers featured in this upcoming season take us high into vast landscapes, deep into our oceans and help us unravel the mysteries of outer space.

Oct. 25, 2021  

Series Subscriptions On-Sale for the 10th Season Of NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE at Roy Thomson Hall

Roy Thomson Hall presents its 10th season of the fan-favourite series, National Geographic Live.

National Geographic Live explores behind-the-scenes stories⁠, unforgettable imagery, and gripping footage⁠ from our world-renowned photographers, scientists, writers, filmmakers, and adventurers. For a complete list of the new season, visit www.roythomsonhall.com.

The speakers featured in this upcoming season take us high into vast landscapes, deep into our oceans and help us unravel the mysteries of outer space.

The deadline for National Geographic Live fans to renew their subscription is Monday, January 10th, 2022 at 4pm ET.

· Existing subscribers can renew online here. Deadline for renewals is January 10th.

· New customers looking to purchase a subscription can do so by clicking here.

Alternatively, fans can contact the Box Office at 416-872-4255.

*Currently, in-person Box Office sales will not be available.

Individual show ticket purchases will be announced soon!


Related Articles View More Toronto Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beetlejuice Shrunken Head Face Mask
Beetlejuice Shrunken Head Face Mask
Girl from the North Country Whiskey Glass Set
Girl from the North Country Whiskey Glass Set
Wicked Framed Keyart Keychain
Wicked Framed Keyart Keychain

More Hot Stories For You

  • GLOBAL CITIZEN LIVE Comes to Rio De Janeiro With Brazilian Superstars
  • Atriz Mirim Alice Di Giulio Encerra Temporada De SCHOOL OF ROCK
  • Sofia Dinato Dá Vida A Guitarrista Zoe Em SCHOOL OF ROCK
  • Paola Rabetti Dá Vida A Vocalista Tomika Em SCHOOL OF ROCK