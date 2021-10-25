Series Subscriptions On-Sale for the 10th Season Of NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE at Roy Thomson Hall

Roy Thomson Hall presents its 10th season of the fan-favourite series, National Geographic Live.

National Geographic Live explores behind-the-scenes stories⁠, unforgettable imagery, and gripping footage⁠ from our world-renowned photographers, scientists, writers, filmmakers, and adventurers. For a complete list of the new season, visit www.roythomsonhall.com.

The speakers featured in this upcoming season take us high into vast landscapes, deep into our oceans and help us unravel the mysteries of outer space.

The deadline for National Geographic Live fans to renew their subscription is Monday, January 10th, 2022 at 4pm ET.

· Existing subscribers can renew online here. Deadline for renewals is January 10th.

· New customers looking to purchase a subscription can do so by clicking here.

Alternatively, fans can contact the Box Office at 416-872-4255.

*Currently, in-person Box Office sales will not be available.

Individual show ticket purchases will be announced soon!