SUPER HOT DATE NIGHT: Comedy Inspired By Dating Stories Comes to the Paradise stage

Article Pixel Jan. 20, 2020  

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Toronto's top comedians and improvisors. Following a stellar run at Bad Dog Theatre, this incredibly funny and talented cast will present a Valentine's Day extravaganza on the Paradise stage. The premise is simple: the performers collect various stories from the audience (and special guests!) about their worst, best and most memorable dates-and then take those ideas to turn them into hilarious, off-the-wall and sometimes raunchy improvised sketches.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 14th, at 9:30 PM

Doors at 9:00pm, show starts at 9:30pm

RUNTIME: 90 mins

RATING: 19+

TICKETS: https://paradiseonbloor.com/events/super-hot-date-night/1001000105




