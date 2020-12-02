SMIRNOFF PRESENTS: DWAYNE GRETZKY NEW YEAR'S EVE to be Livestreamed Free for All

Toronto's celebrated live music spectacle DWAYNE GRETZKY, will present its coveted annual New Year's Eve Party, this year presented as a live streaming event, totally free. The band will be live streaming in full audio and video production from their studio space, an 1100 square foot industrial-style loft in Toronto's west end. SMIRNOFF PRESENTS: DWAYNE GRETZKY NEW YEAR'S EVE will be broadcasting live on December 31, starting at 10:15pm EST until 3AM EST, and celebrating NYE in every Canadian time zone from coast to coast. This annual NYE event, which traditionally sells out instantly, will have barrier-free access for anyone with access to a wifi connection with the goal of capping a challenging year for Canadians with a spirits-lifting collective experience.

In addition, to support the event, the band will release a new live album recorded at last year's NYE extravaganza. DWAYNE GRETZKY NEW YEAR'S EVE 2020: LIVE AT DANFORTH MUSIC HALL will be available on all digital platforms on December 11, 2020.

ABOUT DWAYNE GRETZKY NEW YEAR'S EVE 2021:

For this incredible NYE live streaming event, fans will have the chance to vote up songs they want to hear, chat with the band and other fans, and enjoy the ultimate New Years Eve live music experience without leaving their living rooms. Since 2012, Dwayne Gretzky has provided the soundtrack to the New Year, every year - for those lucky enough to get a ticket. Almost 15,000 people have rang in the New Year with Dwayne Gretzky since the tradition began, with nostalgia from the 70s, 80s, and 90s as they sing their hearts out to "the greatest songs of all time". But tens of thousands more of would-be concertgoers have been left out, made to settle for a NYE Plan B either due to ticket scarcity, geography, or ticket price.

This year will be different and free for everyone, with a goal to make the festivities accessible to as many Canadians as possible via Youtube. It's the ultimate New Year's Eve house party, connecting living rooms and social bubbles across the country virtually around a shared live music moment in a year where these collective experiences have been all too scarce. Guests will also have the opportunity to support the band and local causes via a "tip jar" - 50% of all proceeds will go to support local charities.

ABOUT NEW ALBUM "DWAYNE GRETZKY NEW YEAR'S EVE 2020: LIVE AT DANFORTH MUSIC HALL":

The iconic "DWAYNE GRETZKY NYE 2020"record is a perfect showcase of the magic that has made the band one of Canada's top live acts for the past decade, and packed countless venues. This new album is more than their full energy, note-for-note, nostalgia-drenched renditions of "the greatest songs of all time"; but an audible reminder of where and who we were less than one calendar year ago. And, with 2021 on the horizon and positive news blooming on the vaccine front, it's a reminder that we're really only getting started in this new decade; that we're not far removed from a moment where we collectively felt that anything was possible.

TRACK LISTING

1) Once In a Lifetime - (The Talking Heads)

2) Waterloo - (ABBA)

3) Everybody Wants to Rule the World ( Tears for Fears)

4) Crazy on You (Heart)

5) The Way It Is (Bruce Hornsby)

6) 25 or 6 to 4 (Chicago

7) Like a Prayer (Madonna)

8) Auld Lang Syne/ Believe (Cher)

9) Man! I Feel Like a Woman (Shania Twain)

10) Tom Sawyer (Rush)

11) Piece of my Heart (Janis Joplin, Big Brother & The Holding Company)

12) Hold On (Wison Phillips)

13) Never Gonna Give You Up (Rick Astley)

14) Born To Run (Bruce Springsteen)

15) The Weight (The Band)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You