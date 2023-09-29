SIX THE MUSICAL Extends in Toronto Until February 11, 2024

It did not take long for Toronto audiences to fall in love with the international smash-hit musical SIX. Written and composed by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX opened to a rapturous response at the Royal Alexandra Theatre last night, and today announces an extension of performances until February 11, 2024. Tickets to this new block of seats will go on sale at 10:00 am on Monday, October 2 at the link below.

The opening night was indeed a royal affair. Author Toby Marlow crossed the Atlantic to be at the beginning of this new production in a new country in an official Royal theatre, as did costume designer Gabriella Slade, whose brilliant costumes for SIX won her a Tony Award in 2022. Originating producers Kenny Wax, Andy Barnes and George Stiles were also in the house.

Walking the purple carpet were queens of Canadian theatre, film and television, including Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown), Paula Brancati (TV's Degrassi and Matilda The Musical), Martha Burns (TV's Slings and Arrows), Steffi DiDomenicantonio (Come From Away, Rock of Ages), Ma-Anne Dionisio (Miss Saigon, Next to Normal), Karen Kain (National Ballet of Canada), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful, The Band's Visit), Andrea Macasaet (Originating the role of Anne Boleyn in Broadway production of SIX) Eleanor Matsuura (TV's The Walking Dead), Louise Pitre (Mamma Mia!, Les Misérables, Piaf/Dietrich), Sarah Polley (Oscar winner for Women Talking), and Fiona Reid (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

About SIX

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century Girl Power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss wrote SIX when they were students at Cambridge University for the school's Musical Theatre Society, to be performed by fellow students at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show was a sensation from its very first performance and word quickly spread. The show's popularity exploded culminating in a Broadway production and in other productions around the world, including Australia.

SIX is currently playing at Broadway's Lena Horne Theatre in New York, the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK and across North America, and at the Coex Shinhan Card Artium in Seoul, South Korea.

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 49 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak.

About the Canadian Production

The Canadian production of SIX began August 12, 2023, and played through September 14 at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre. It then travelled to Toronto, previewing from September 23 to 27 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, with its official opening on September 28.

SIX features Jaz Robinson as Catherine of Aragon, Julia Pulo as Anne Boleyn, Maggie Lacasse as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernández as Anna of Cleves, Elysia Cruz as Katherine Howard, and Lauren Mariasoosay as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Hailey Lewis, Julia McLellan, Abigail Sparrow and Darcy Stewart as Standbys.

They are backed by a band, known as the “Ladies in Waiting”, consisting of Elizabeth Baird, who is also the music director, Allyson MacIvor, Kia Rose, Sarah Richardson and Aretha Tillotson.

Casting for the Canadian production is by Stephanie Gorin, CSA, CDC and Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA.

SIX is produced in Canada by David Mirvish, Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum, in association with Chicago Shakespeare Company.