SIDNEY NEEDS A KIDNEY Comes to Toronto Fringe Festival

Sidney Needs a Kidney is an original story about a couple with a plan. And it's a good plan. Isn't it? Well, Mark says it's a good plan, Sidney says it's the only plan they've got. Desperate and out of options, Mark and Sidney have decided to take things into their own hands - with a dinner party. They didn't want it to be this way. But he made up his mind, and there's no changing it. Join us at Theatre Pass Muraille during this year's 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival for the premiere of this strangely funny dramatic thriller about love, survival, and morality that is set exclusively in Mark and Sidney's kitchen.



The play is an original story collaboratively created by four new generation writers. Mirroring the characters in Sidney Needs a Kidney, the writers are two couples, connected by two sisters. The writing process was one of close collaboration whereby each week the team would meet, map out the next 7 pages, and assign them to one of the writers. Regular editing meetings and close planning created a well-blended show with one strong voice that successfully portrays and explores the depths and limits of love and community.



The cast is made up entirely of new generation actors, all of whom have a connection to Sheridan College's joint acting program with the University of Toronto. This has truly been a collaborative and hands on process from start to finish with the four writers also taking on roles as producers, directors, stage manager, and even cast member. Notable accomplishments of some of the company members are Eric Gordon's work on the shows Fear Thy Neighbor and Unexplained, and his performance as Jimmy in Paul Downs Colaizzo's Really Really. Jake Settle's work on Disasters at Sea, and as Hamlet in Theatre Erindale's production of Hamlet are also of note; along with Kat White's performance as Geraldine Moodie in Photographic Evidence during the 2018 Hamilton Fringe Festival.



We invite you to join the company members for dinner this July - you'll be thankful there isn't a place set for you at Mark and Sidney's table.



Little Fish Productions

In association with The Toronto Fringe Festival presents

Sidney Needs a Kidney

Written by Bronwyn Fischer, Hannah Fischer, Eric Gordon, Emma Workman

Directed by Hannah Fischer

Assistant Directed by Bronwyn Fischer

Starring Max Ackerman, Eric Gordon, Karen Scora, Jake Settle, Kat White

Stage managed by Emma Workman



Opens July 3rd runs to July 13th.

THEATRE PASSE MURAILLE - MAINSPACE, 16 Ryerson Ave, Toronto, ON, M5T 2P3.



Performances:

July 3, 8:30pm

July 5, 3:00pm

July 7, 10:30pm

July 8, 5:45pm

July 10, 8:00pm

July 11, 9:30pm

July 13, 3:15pm



Please note that there is absolutely no latecomer seating.



Tickets:

Tickets go on sale June 6th, 2019.

Purchase online: https://fringetoronto.com/fringe/show/sidney-needs-kidney

By Phone: 416-966-1062

In Person: During the festival at POSTSCRIPT, the patio at the Toronto Fringe. Located in the Hockey Rink at 275 Street (Dundas + Bathurst).







Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You