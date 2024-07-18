SCHITT'S CREEK Star Noah Reid Will Lead A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD at the Coal Mine Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Coal Mine Theatre will present the Toronto premiere of A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD, by Samuel D. Hunter, and directed by Ted Dykstra.

The cast will be led by Schitt's Creek star Noah Reid, alongside Mazin Elsadig. Reid previously appeared on Broadway in The Minutes.

A Case for the Existence of God unfolds in a cubicle where two seated people unexpectedly choose to bring one another into their fragile worlds. Keith, a mortgage broker, and Ryan, a yogurt plant worker seeking to buy a plot of land that belonged to his family many decades ago, realize they share a "specific kind of sadness."

At this desk in the middle of America, loan talk opens up into a discussion about the chokehold of financial insecurity and a bond over the precariousness of parenthood. With humor, empathy and wrenching honesty, Hunter commingles two lives and deftly bridges disparate experiences of marginality.

Performances run November 3-24, 2024.

