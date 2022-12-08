Rush Seats Announced For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Mirvish

David Mirvish will offer Same-Day Rush Seats for JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT for performances beginning this Sunday December 11. Rush seats are based on availability and cost $59.

Seats are located throughout the theatre and limited to two per patron. Tickets will be available online - https://www.mirvish.com/ticket-info/rush-seats - at 9:00 AM on the day-of-performance and by phone at 10:00 AM (Sundays 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM). *A service charge of $5 per ticket applies to all online and phone sales. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the theatre box office; no service charge will apply. Limit: 2 tickets per order. Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply based on ticket availability. Not valid on previously purchased tickets.

This spectacular new lavish London Palladium production of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is the musical that launched the Rice-Lloyd Webber collaboration, becoming a multi-award-winning show performed in over 80 countries and recognized as one of the world's most beloved family musicals. It features many songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go Joseph.