Roy Thomson Hall Presents KODO ONE EARTH TOUR 2025: WARABE In March

Roy Thomson Hall will present acclaimed Japanese taiko drumming troupe, Kodo who are touring North America for their One Earth Tour 2025: Warabe on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 8pm.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 4 at 10am ET and can be purchased at 416-872-4255 or www.roythomsonhall.com.

Celebrating more than 40 years, Kodo returns to North America with One Earth Tour 2025: Warabe, a thrilling performance that revisits the ensemble's early repertoire – blending simple forms of taiko expression that highlight its unique sound, resonance, and physicality. With Warabe, Kodo explores the desire to play the drums with the simple heart of a child.

These highly athletic drummers, bearers of a centuries-old Japanese tradition, create a universe of sound and emotion through thunderous percussion and polished theatricality. Capturing the essence of Kodo's early days, this family-friendly performance celebrates the ensemble's enduring spirit as children of the drum. Come and experience the soul-stirring rhythm of life firsthand.

