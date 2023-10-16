Roy Thomson Hall Presents SONGS OF THE SEASON WITH THE TORONTO CHILDREN'S CHORUS, December 16

Enjoy an unforgettable concert that will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted as we celebrate the joy and hope that the holidays bring!

Roy Thomson Hall Presents SONGS OF THE SEASON WITH THE TORONTO CHILDREN'S CHORUS, December 16

Roy Thomson Hall presents Songs of the Season with the Toronto Children's Chorus on Saturday, December 16 at 2pm. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 20 at 10am ET.

The Toronto Children's Chorus (TCC) under the guidance of Artistic Director Zimfira Poloz, returns to the Roy Thomson Hall stage for this annual holiday concert, which has been a beloved tradition for over thirty years. More than 300 young voices will rise together, showcasing their exceptional talents and infusing the spirit of the season. Join us with your friends and family to enjoy an unforgettable concert that will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted as we celebrate the joy and hope that the holidays bring!

In an extraordinary musical event, the TCC and Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra are set to collaborate in the Canadian premiere of "Missa Virtutum," composed by the internationally acclaimed Jude B. Roldan.

A distinguished composer hailing from the Philippines, Jude B. Roldan will be present for the event as he travels across continents to celebrate the debut of his remarkable composition. The TCC's Chamber Choir, renowned internationally for its choral excellence, was honoured to be a part of the world premiere of this composition in June 2023 in a prestigious event held at Carnegie Hall. This special occasion promises to be a celebration of cross-cultural artistry and harmony.

Songs of the Season features a collection of holiday classics, soothing lullabies, and songs that capture the beauty of snowfall, all while evoking cherished memories spent with loved ones.

For more information, visit our website at www.torontochildrenschorus.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @torontochildrenschorus

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.

Roy Thomson Hall is a registered not-for-profit organization and, along with its sister-venue Massey Hall, devotes much of its focus to artist development, community outreach, and educational programming. Opened in Fall 1984, Roy Thomson Hall is renowned for being home to The Toronto Symphony Orchestra and to many of The Toronto International Film Festival gala events. The hall's inspiring architectural vision, designed by Arthur Erickson, is located right in the heart of Toronto Entertainment District. Roy Thomson Hall seats 2,630 guests and features the renowned Gabriel Kney Pipe Organ built by Canadian organ builder Gabriel Kney from London Ontario.




