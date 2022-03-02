Rose Cousins To Join Cowboy Junkies At Massey Hall, April 7

Massey Hall has announced that Rose Cousins will be Cowboy Junkies' very special guest on Tuesday, April 7 at Massey Hall.

Rose Cousins will join the Massey Hall veterans, who last performed at the Hall back in 2018, before the magnificent revitalization of the National Historic Site.

Rose Cousins' JUNO award winning album BRAVADO is a record for those who struggle with loneliness and those wishing they had more time alone. It's for those attempting to make their hearts go in more than One Direction and those trying to make it go in just one. It's for those who present a version of themselves to the world that doesn't quite match how they feel inside. It's for those who feel misunderstood or unseen. It's for those who have a hard time saying what they feel, who hide or can't let themselves off the hook. It's for those asking, "is this it?" and questioning if the character they play in the movie of their lives is authentic or just a role they've accepted. It's for those who have a hard time asking for help and for those desperate for and terrified of change.

Cowboy Junkies' latest release, Songs of the Recollection, finds the band as distinctive and individual as when they started. Long admired for their carefully chosen covers, the new album consists of nine songs by some of the band's favorite artists. Some of the tracks are newly recorded, while some are collected from earlier projects.

Listen to Songs of the Recollection, and you'll hear works originally written and recorded by Neil Young, Gordon Lightfoot, Bob Dylan, The Cure, Gram Parsons, Vic Chesnutt, The Rolling Stones and David Bowie that the Junkies make their own - and make them sound perfectly natural beside each one another.

"Long before we were musicians, we were music fans," says Michael Timmins. We didn't grow up sitting around the kitchen table playing instruments and harmonizing. We grew up sitting around the record player listening to each other's record collections and having our minds blown. This was the passion that we shared."