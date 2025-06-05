Ronit Rubinstein to Present THINGS MY DAD KEPT as Part of the Toronto Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning playwright and veteran storyteller Ronit Rubinstein will present her first solo show, Things My Dad Kept, onstage at Soulpepper's TD Studio from July 3-13 as part of the 2025 Toronto Fringe Festival.

In Things My Dad Kept, Rubinstein intersperses the central tale of discovering her father's archive with hilarious stories about their relationship, and a gripping account of how her father and his family survived the Holocaust. The show order is determined live, at each performance, based on paper airplanes thrown by the audience.

Things My Dad Kept is an irreverent and moving piece about the unexpected ways grief evolves, and the wildly impractical ways we show love. The piece was first developed in Nightwood Theatre's Creatryx 3.0 Unit, and premiered in a workshop performance at the 2025 Replay Story Fest.

Fringe darling Janelle Hanna (Bad Baby Presents: Rules Control the Fun, Robert, Prairie Nurse) makes her Fringe directorial debut, making this a true full-circle moment: Janelle's Fringe debut as a performer, in 2008, was Ronit's first show Sitting in a Tree.

