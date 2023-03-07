Rick Miller's BOOM X Has Toronto Premiere At Crow's Theatre

Kidoons and WYRD Productions in association with Crow's Theatre, Theatre Calgary, and The 20K Collective are thrilled to present the Toronto premiere of Rick Miller's BOOM X, The Music, Culture and Politics of Generation X, at Crow's Theatre, May 10-28, 2023.

BOOM X begins at Woodstock '69 and ends in 1995 when the internet has just begun to dominate the world. Throughout 100 minutes, Miller gives voice to more than 100 colourful characters from the days of punk, disco, the FLQ crisis, the Cold War, and his own life growing up and trying to navigate the tangled legacy of the Baby Boom.

After performing BOOM X on three continents, one of Canada's most celebrated international theatre artists returns home to Toronto with his astounding spectacle that has blown away audiences of all generations. BOOM X comes from the Dora and Gemini Award-winning mind behind MacHomer and Bigger Than Jesus, and is the central piece to the BOOM trilogy which collectively spans 75 years of pop culture history on stage.

Jeff Lord Executive Producer

Craig Francis Dramaturg / Stage Manager

Aidan Ware Technical Director / Associate Lighting Designer

Andrew Dollar Assistant Stage Manager

Rick Miller Production Manager

Nicolas Dostie Video & Projection Co-Designer

Irina Litvinenko Video & Projection Co-Designer

Bruno Matte Lighting Designer

Virginie Leclerc Costume & Props Designer

Rick Miller Set & Sound Designer / Composer

Creighton Doane Additional Music Production

Sébastien Heins Appears as "Brandon" on video

Logograph Graphic Design / Marketing

Craig Francis Original illustrations

Show times and Ticket Prices‡

Ticket prices start at $45

Tuesday to Saturday @ 7:30pm | Saturday and Sunday @ 1:30pm

Sunday Pay-What-You-Can matinee tickets available two hours prior to show time.

Special prices are available for groups of eight or more, seniors ($45), arts worker ($25), and student and Under 30 ($20). For more information, please inquire with the box office.