Rick Miller's BOOM X Has Toronto Premiere At Crow's Theatre
Performances run May 10-28, 2023.
Kidoons and WYRD Productions in association with Crow's Theatre, Theatre Calgary, and The 20K Collective are thrilled to present the Toronto premiere of Rick Miller's BOOM X, The Music, Culture and Politics of Generation X, at Crow's Theatre, May 10-28, 2023.
BOOM X begins at Woodstock '69 and ends in 1995 when the internet has just begun to dominate the world. Throughout 100 minutes, Miller gives voice to more than 100 colourful characters from the days of punk, disco, the FLQ crisis, the Cold War, and his own life growing up and trying to navigate the tangled legacy of the Baby Boom.
After performing BOOM X on three continents, one of Canada's most celebrated international theatre artists returns home to Toronto with his astounding spectacle that has blown away audiences of all generations. BOOM X comes from the Dora and Gemini Award-winning mind behind MacHomer and Bigger Than Jesus, and is the central piece to the BOOM trilogy which collectively spans 75 years of pop culture history on stage.
Jeff Lord Executive Producer
Craig Francis Dramaturg / Stage Manager
Aidan Ware Technical Director / Associate Lighting Designer
Andrew Dollar Assistant Stage Manager
Rick Miller Production Manager
Nicolas Dostie Video & Projection Co-Designer
Irina Litvinenko Video & Projection Co-Designer
Bruno Matte Lighting Designer
Virginie Leclerc Costume & Props Designer
Rick Miller Set & Sound Designer / Composer
Creighton Doane Additional Music Production
Sébastien Heins Appears as "Brandon" on video
Logograph Graphic Design / Marketing
Craig Francis Original illustrations
Show times and Ticket Prices‡
Ticket prices start at $45
Tuesday to Saturday @ 7:30pm | Saturday and Sunday @ 1:30pm
Sunday Pay-What-You-Can matinee tickets available two hours prior to show time.
Special prices are available for groups of eight or more, seniors ($45), arts worker ($25), and student and Under 30 ($20). For more information, please inquire with the box office.