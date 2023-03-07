Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run May 10-28, 2023.

Rick Miller's BOOM X Has Toronto Premiere At Crow's Theatre

Kidoons and WYRD Productions in association with Crow's Theatre, Theatre Calgary, and The 20K Collective are thrilled to present the Toronto premiere of Rick Miller's BOOM X, The Music, Culture and Politics of Generation X, at Crow's Theatre, May 10-28, 2023.

BOOM X begins at Woodstock '69 and ends in 1995 when the internet has just begun to dominate the world. Throughout 100 minutes, Miller gives voice to more than 100 colourful characters from the days of punk, disco, the FLQ crisis, the Cold War, and his own life growing up and trying to navigate the tangled legacy of the Baby Boom.

After performing BOOM X on three continents, one of Canada's most celebrated international theatre artists returns home to Toronto with his astounding spectacle that has blown away audiences of all generations. BOOM X comes from the Dora and Gemini Award-winning mind behind MacHomer and Bigger Than Jesus, and is the central piece to the BOOM trilogy which collectively spans 75 years of pop culture history on stage.

Jeff Lord Executive Producer
Craig Francis Dramaturg / Stage Manager
Aidan Ware Technical Director / Associate Lighting Designer
Andrew Dollar Assistant Stage Manager
Rick Miller Production Manager
Nicolas Dostie Video & Projection Co-Designer
Irina Litvinenko Video & Projection Co-Designer
Bruno Matte Lighting Designer
Virginie Leclerc Costume & Props Designer
Rick Miller Set & Sound Designer / Composer
Creighton Doane Additional Music Production
Sébastien Heins Appears as "Brandon" on video
Logograph Graphic Design / Marketing
Craig Francis Original illustrations

Show times and Ticket Prices‡
Ticket prices start at $45
Tuesday to Saturday @ 7:30pm | Saturday and Sunday @ 1:30pm
Sunday Pay-What-You-Can matinee tickets available two hours prior to show time.

Special prices are available for groups of eight or more, seniors ($45), arts worker ($25), and student and Under 30 ($20). For more information, please inquire with the box office.




EveryBODY ON Stage to Present World Theatre Day Summit Live In Toronto Photo
EveryBODY ON Stage to Present World Theatre Day Summit Live In Toronto
EveryBODY On Stage, the world leader in advocacy for representation of all body types in the arts, has announced the inaugural World Theatre Day Summit presented LIVE at Toronto's legendary El Mocambo entertainment venue on Monday, March 27.
The National Ballet of Canada Promotes Spencer Hack To Principal Dancer Photo
The National Ballet of Canada Promotes Spencer Hack To Principal Dancer
Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, have announced Spencer Hack has been promoted to Principal Dancer.  
NORTHERN TRACKS: A CANADIAN MIXTAPE Premières On Stratfest@Home Photo
NORTHERN TRACKS: A CANADIAN MIXTAPE Premières On Stratfest@Home
Northern Tracks: A Canadian Mixtape is the newest original release on the Stratford Festival's worldwide streaming platform, Stratfest@Home. Each of the nine episodes shines a spotlight on a Canadian musical great with selections performed by the country's top talents. A thrilling highlight: three Oscar Peterson selections that have never before been recorded with lyrics.
Four New Artists To Join COCs Ensemble Studio For 2023/2024 Photo
Four New Artists To Join COC's Ensemble Studio For 2023/2024
The COC Ensemble Studio welcomes four rising artists starting in the company's 2023/2024 season: soprano Karoline Podolak, tenor Wesley Harrison, baritone Korin Thomas-Smith, and pianist Mattia Senesi. The four officially join the highly specialized development program for Canadian opera professionals this August, alongside returning sopranos Ariane Cossette and Charlotte Siegel, mezzo-sopranos Alex Hetherington and Queen Hezumuryango, and pianist Brian Cho.

