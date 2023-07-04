Review: The Stratford Festival's RICHARD II Provides a Fresh New Lens to View a Complicated King Through

Visually Stunning, and Unabashedly Queer - This production and Jackman-Torkoff's Performance will have audiences thinking about it long after the house lights go up

By: Jul. 04, 2023

A visually stunning and unabashedly queer adaptation of William Shakespeare’s RICHARD II is currently on stage at the Stratford Festival’s Tom Patterson Theatre and it allows for a fascinating exploration into the character’s hopes, fears, and sense of identity.

Adapted by Brad Fraser and conceived and directed by Jillian Keiley, this production is set in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s and features disco, drugs, and bathhouses as the backdrop for the tragedy that begets young King Richard II as he attempts to maintain his crown. As the tragic titular character, Stephen Jackman-Torkoff is charismatic and captivating. Admittedly, these are two words I would probably also use to describe Jackman-Torkoff reading a phonebook or doing household chores. They have a powerful and unique presence in all that they do – which is absolutely perfect for the character of Richard.

In this adaptation, the character of the Duke of Aumerle, played by an excellent Emilio Vieira, has a far more significant role in the overall story. He is revealed to be Richard’s lover, and also commits an act near the end of the play that was committed by a different character in the original text. The emotional journey that Vieira takes us on in the finals Acts and the chemistry he has with Jackman-Torkoff’s Richard allow for this new plotline to thread well into the story.

A villain in Richard’s story, a hero in his own, and a representative of the more “palatable”, conservative, and homophobic status quo of the time, Henry Bollingbroke (played superbly by Jordin Hall) is also a character provided with more layers in this adaptation. Though it is true that Richard makes some poor decisions as King, it is left for us the audience to question how much of the public support for Bollingbroke comes from concerns about Richard as a leader vs feelings about Richard as a man – which, undoubtedly would in turn be affecting Richard’s confidence in himself as a leader.

The entire company is excellent, and the choreography by Cameron Carver – to music composed by Rhapsodius is stunning. Also stunning is the design by Set Designer Michael Gianfrancesco, Costume Designer Bretta Gerecke, Lighting Designer Leigh Ann Vardy, and Sound Designer Don Ellis. The are multiple cleverly designed moments and effects that bring this world that Keiley has imagined to life.

The last time this story was on stage in Stratford, it was via the BREATH OF KINGS series that presented four Shakespearean histories that are oft grouped together. This opportunity for a new vision of Richard II to get a full two and a half hours is a grand decision, as it always seems to be the play that simply does not feel like the others in that group of 4. Perhaps this is yet another reason why Richard II as a play already felt like a queer story. It feels right to explore this further and it is done incredibly well.

RICHARD II continues in Repertory at the Tom Patterson Theatre until September 28th.

PHOTO CREDIT: David Hou


