Results Entertainment Presents Virtual SLEEPING BEAUTY

The production team of "Sleeping Beauty: Every Rose has a Thorne" wanted to not only provide virtual opportunities to actors young and old alike throughout the GTA and across Canada especially during the COVID-19 lockdown but also wanted to raise funds for Food Banks Canada during the Christmas season.

The tradition of English Pantomime has been around for well over a century now. During the Christmas season, theatre companies usually stage an over-the-top modern retelling of a classic fairy tale. Ever wonder what would happen if fairy tale characters were held accountable for their various crimes ? Chock full of twists and turns, music and laughter, our version of Sleeping Beauty features a ragtag band of heroes who try to thwart the evil Malevolent who has her sights set on casting Princess Rose into a deep centuries-long slumber from which she will not wake. Thanks to fairy magic, time travel and the help of some unexpected characters along the journey, love may just conquer all in the end! Throw in some familiar music, cheesy puns, and over-the-top acting and you have the makings for great musical comedy! No stranger to pantomimes as Artistic Director, "Sleeping Beauty: Every Rose has a Thorne" marks the first in a series of original pantomimes written by Hamilton-born Playwright Doug MacDougall.

Come on out and be part of the action this week - cheering on our heroes, and booing the villains - and you'll also be supporting a worthwhile Christmas charity fundraiser!

Online Zoom Registration is open now for evening performances December 26 and 30 and matinees December 27 and 29.

More details are available at:

https://www.resultsentertainment.com/sleeping-beauty-every-rose-has-a-thorne-virtual-pantomime-2/