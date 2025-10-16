Resonant Threads Collective Will Host AIR/MOTION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Resonant Threads Collective has announced AIR/MOTION, a program of contemporary works by Philippe Hurel, Linda Catlin Smith, Ana Sokolović', and WORLD PREMIERE of new music by Tetiana Khoroshun.

AIR/MOTION explores different dimensions of sound and reveals connections between breath, rhythm, and gesture, taking the medium of air itself into account. We invite you on a musical journey shaped by the flick of a hand, the vibration of a string, and the instinctive impulse to respond.

Sometimes motion is relentless, a repeating ride rhythm pulsing like a heartbeat. Sometimes it is so slow it borders stillness, where the faintest shift in air feels monumental.

Then there is air, which connects it all: the stillness before a sound, the invisible waves that carry it, and the intimacy of breath shared from one body to another. In this concert, air is not emptiness; it is the medium through which we listen, move, and become aware of one another.

The program goes from Philippe Hurel's masterfully woven chaos, through Linda Catlin Smith's meditative road-movie journey and Ana Sokolović's whimsical ode to singing in the shower, before arriving at the world premiere of Tetiana Khoroshun's String Quartet No. 4.

Come join us for an afternoon of motion and stillness, pulse and pause, where sound moves through air and air moves through us.

The performance is on November 2nd, 14:00-15:00, doors open 15 minutes before start