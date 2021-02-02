Red Sky and Toronto Symphony Orchestra Collaborate On Creative Mentorship With Indigenous Artists

A collaboration that will culminate in a new musical work by Indigenous music creators and Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) musicians has begun between Red Sky Performance and the TSO.

The new work will be part of a digital performance of Red Sky's award-winning production of Mistatim, which is scheduled to première next fall.

Red Sky and the TSO are putting out a Call for Artists-four Indigenous music creators who will explore and learn together with eight TSO musicians. The collaboration will include four mentorship sessions with leading Indigenous and TSO musicians, creators, and composers, including Gary Kulesha, the TSO's Composer Advisor.

"By bringing together the rich tradition of music-making in Indigenous culture with a leading classical-based orchestra like the TSO, we believe we will learn from one another and create something very timely and special," said Sandra Laronde, Executive and Artistic Director, Red Sky Performance.

An unforgettable story of reconciliation, Mistatim, a performance for young audiences, tells the story of a wild horse who encounters Calvin on his ranch and Speck on her reservation. In many ways, they are worlds apart-that is, until Mistatim turns their worlds upside down.

"Red Sky has played an important role in the cultural landscape of Canada, giving voice to Indigenous artists for over 20 years. We are pleased to be entering this collaboration and are eager to learn, and to continue to engage more deeply with Indigenous artists across Canada," said Matthew Loden, CEO, Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

