Red Sky Performance Returns to Canada Stage in November

Performances run November 3rd through 5th.
Following a sold-out and critically acclaimed run of MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER in the 22.23 season, Red Sky Performance returns to Canadian Stage this November, with RED SKY AT NIGHT, on stage for four performances from November 3rd through 5th for an already SOLD-OUT run at the Berkeley Street Theatre.
An evening of celebration featuring thrilling excerpts of Red Sky Performance’s work and showcasing a spectacular evening of dance, live music, spoken word, and theatre from a line-up of outstanding Indigenous performers and special guests, RED SKY AT NIGHT brings together artists at the intersection of new and electrifying performances. The stellar line-up for this special, limited-engagement event includes Red Sky Performance, Shane Koyczan, The Bearhead Sisters, Reverb Dance Crew, and the Buffalo Twins.
“Our ongoing partnership with Sandra Laronde and the team at Red Sky continues to be deeply rewarding for our company,” shares Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy. “Their work is consistently innovative, original, and visually astonishing, and they prove themselves to be one of Canada’s essential performance companies time and again. We are thrilled to celebrate five years of collaboration this season.”
In previous seasons, Red Sky Performance has presented Dora award-winning performances including MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER (2023) AF (2020), TRACE (2018), and BACKBONE (2017) in partnership with Canadian Stage.
Since its creation in 2000, Red Sky’s vision is to lead in the creation, elevation, and evolution of Indigenous performance and to make a significant contribution to the vibrancy of Canada and the world. Touring since 2003, Red Sky has delivered close to 3,000 performances in 21 countries on four continents, including two Cultural Olympiads (Beijing and Vancouver), World Expo in Shanghai, Venice Biennale, Kennedy Center, and Jacob’s Pillow, among others. They are the recipient of 17 Dora Mavor Moore awards and nominations, two Indigenous Music Awards, three International Youth Drama Awards from Shenzhen, China, and the Smithsonian Expressive Award, among other recognitions.
The vision of Red Sky Performance derives from its creator Sandra Laronde (Misko Kizhigoo Migizii Kwe) which means “Red Sky Eagle Woman” in Anishinaabemowin (Ojibway) from the Teme-Augama Anishinaabe (People of the Deep Water). Her vision is dedicated to expanding and elevating the ecology of contemporary performance informed by Indigenous worldview and culture.
This production runs from November 3rd to November 5th, 2023, with four performances at 8:00pm Friday – Saturday and 2:00pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday – all performances are now sold out. For more information visit www.canadianstage.com.
