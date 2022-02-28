Pleiades Theatre Announces English Language World Premiere Of LESSON IN FORGETTING

Andrey Tarasiuk, Artistic Producer of Pleiades Theatre, today announced the English language world premiere of Lesson in Forgetting by Emma Haché, commissioned by Pleiades and translated by Taliesin McEnaney with John Van Burek, running live on stage from May 3 to 22 at the Young Centre for the Performing Arts. Healing, love, trauma, memory, and isolation are at the core of the work from celebrated Acadian playwright Haché. Lesson in Forgetting is directed by Pleiades Associate Artistic Producer Ash Knight. Tickets are on sale now via the Young Centre Box Office.

"Lesson in Forgetting is beautiful, poetic and delicately written," says Tarasiuk. "Given the experiences of isolation and reflection we all have faced during the past two years, this play becomes a metaphorical reckoning for us all: how we see ourselves, how we treat each other, how we care for each other, how we govern ourselves."

Lesson in Forgetting asks whether love alone can suffice when everything else is lost. In this two-character story featuring award-winning Canadian actors Andrew Moodie and Ma-Anne Dionisio, HE has suffered a massive brain trauma as a result of a car crash some years earlier; ever since, the only thing he can remember is how much he loves his wife. SHE, confined to caring for him for the rest of her days, wishes for nothing more than for him to forget that he loves her so that she might yet start over on her own path of life.

"Emma's writing in this piece is language in motion," says Knight. "At the core of her artistry is the simple heartbeats of two people in love. Emma takes inspiration from the world of dance to create a play that evokes an emotional response from its audience about and for the couple. To aid this, we will bring the audience into our couple's world with the use of an intimate space, through the use of staging and set design, movement inspired by dance, projection, and lighting that highlights both the loneliness and the togetherness of their love."

"Emma has already established her reputation in Québec, France and Belgium; clearly, it is time that she be brought into the full fold of Canadian theatre," adds Tarasiuk. "We are honoured to bring this work to English audiences in Toronto, with the hope that her writing is ultimately discovered and celebrated across Canada."

Tickets and more information can be found via the Young Centre and pleiadestheatre.org. Connect and share @PleiadesTheatre.

Production Details:

Lesson in Forgetting

by Emma Haché

Translated by Taliesin McEnaney with John Van Burek

Director - Ash Knight

She - Ma-Anne Dionisio

He - Andrew Moodie

Narrator - Reese Cowley

Choreographer - Nicola Pantin

Set & Costume Design - Jackie Chau

Lighting Design - Arun Srinivasan

Projection Design - Denyse Karn

Sound Design & Composition - Marissa Orjalo

Intimacy Director - Siobhan Richardson

Production Manager & Technical Director - Madeline McKinnell

Production Supervisor - Remington North

Communications - Katie Saunoris

Social Media - Joella Crichton

Graphic Art - Jacob Whibley