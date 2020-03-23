Playwrights Guild of Canada to Host 7-Hour Play Reading Relay Online
Playwrights Guild of Canada has announced via their website that they will present the first ever Play Reading Relay for World Theatre Day 2020.
29 playwrights will livestream 10-minute readings from their plays over an exciting 7 hour day.
On March 27th, tune in between 11AM & 6PM EDT on Zoom by clicking here!
The roster includes Sophia Fabiilli, Anna Chatterton, Lawrence Aronovich, Megan Hunt and more!
Check out the full roster on their website: https://playwrightsguild.ca/play-reading-relay/