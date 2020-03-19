Playwrights Guild Of Canada to Host Seven Hour Play Reading Relay

On World Theatre Day, March 27th, Playwrights Guild of Canada (PGC) will engage twenty-eight playwrights to present 28 ten-minute play readings from 11am to 6pm EST. Today, PGC reached out to its 850+ members, providing reading slots on a first come, first served basis. It filled up in eight minutes!

Robin Sokoloski, PGC's Executive Director stated, "During this unprecedented time, we remain focused on our members and how we can best assist and create opportunities to support our community of artists."

PGC's seven-hour Play Reading Relay will be available to the public at the click of a link: https://zoom.us/j/374858022. Drop in to watch a playwright or two or all twenty-eight read from their own work. Stay tuned for a public announcement about the line-up to come.





