Performers Set For Bravissimo! New Year's at the Opera 2025 This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Roy Thomson Hall and Atilla Glatz Concert Productions have announced the performers for Bravissimo! New Year's at the Opera 2025, taking place on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at Roy Thomson Hall. This Toronto New Year's tradition features some of opera's brightest stars.

“We are thrilled to usher in 2026 with another stellar presentation of Bravissimo! New Year’s at the Opera,” said Attila Glatz, co-founder and president of Attila Glatz Concert Productions. “This New Year's Eve tradition has been dazzling audiences at Roy Thomson Hall since 2007 and continues to attract some of the world’s top performers. We are thrilled to have, once again, assembled another cast of international stars, so that audiences in Toronto can celebrate the New Year with the very best of the best.”

This New Year's Eve, the romance, drama, and grandeur of opera's greatest hits returns to Roy Thomson Hall for a one-of-a-kind concert event. Backed by the power of the Canadian Opera Company Orchestra, four international stars perform genre-defining selections from the greatest operas ever written during this glamorous New Year's Eve experience.

Full list of performers include:

The Canadian Opera Company Orchestra

Johannes Debus, conductor

Andrea Carroll, soprano (Guatemala/USA)

Wallis Giunta, mezzo-soprano (Canada)

David Esteban, tenor (Italy/Ecuador)

Luke Sutliff, baritone (USA)

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10am ET and can be purchased by calling the Roy Thomson Hall box office at 416-872-4255 or via the website.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.

Comments