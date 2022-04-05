Patton Oswalt and Father John Misty Just Announced At Massey Hall

Comedian Patton Oswalt and musician Father John Misty have just been announced at Massey Hall. Tickets on sale for both shows this Friday, April 8th @ 10 AM E/ To purchase tickets, call 416-872-4255 or visit masseyhall.com/tickets

Patton Oswalt LIVE

Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 7pm

Massey Hall

ON-SALE: Friday, April 8 at 10 am ET

In 2020, Patton Oswalt's Emmy and Grammy nominated Netflix special "I Love Everything" was widely applauded upon release - "I Love Everything...is one of the best stand-up sets you'll see this year," according to RogerEbert.com; he also received a Grammy nomination for his comedy album of the same name. In 2017, he received Grammy and Emmy nominations for his album and Netflix special "Annihilation," which addresses his own devastating loss and dealing with the unexplainable, while making it all painfully funny. In 2016, he won the Emmy for 'Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special' for his sixth comedy special "Talking for Clapping" and a Grammy Award in 2017 for his comedy album of the same name.

All ticket holders will be required to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test taken within the past 72 hours.

FATHER JOHN MISTY

Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9pm

Roy Thomson Hall

Friday, April 8 at 10 am ET

Father John Misty returns with Chloë and The Next 20th Century, his fifth album and first new material since the release of God's Favorite Customer in 2018.

Chloë and the Next 20th Century was written and recorded August through December 2020 and features arrangements by Drew Erickson. The album sees Tillman and producer/multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Wilson resume their longtime collaboration, as well as Dave Cerminara, returning as engineer and mixer. Basic tracks were recorded at Wilson's Five Star Studios with strings, brass, and woodwinds recorded at United Recordings in a session featuring Dan Higgins and Wayne Bergeron, among others.