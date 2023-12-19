Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

PRIDE & PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) Extends For One More Week At The CAA Theatre

Now on stage until January 21, 2024 at CAA Theatre.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

Toronto has a new sweetheart. The irreverent and hilarious Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) is extended for one more week, now playing until January 21, 2024, at the CAA Theatre, 651 Yonge (south of Bloor). Tickets are on sale at Click Here or by calling 1-800-461-3333. 

 

This Olivier Award-winning Best Comedy comes to us straight from a smash-hit London run and UK tour. This is its North American premiere. 

 

Pride & Prejudice*(*sort of) is a unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen's most iconic love story. Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation where the stakes couldn't be higher when it comes to romance.  This “smart, laugh out loud funny” (Daily Telegraph) show features a string of pop classics including Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and You're So Vain.  

 

Pride & Prejudice*(*sort of) is directed by Olivier and Evening Standard Theatre Award Winner Isobel Mcarthur and Simon Harvey. Comedy staging is by Jos Houben, design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting by Colin Grenfell, musical supervision by Michael John McCarthy, sound design by Michael John McCarthy and Luke Swaffield for Autograph and choreography by Emily Jane Boyle.  


Recommended For You