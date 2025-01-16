Original Canadian Production of COME FROM AWAY to Perform 1000th Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The original Canadian production of Come From Away will mark a milestone on January 29, 2025 when it gives its 1000th performance at the historic Royal Alexandra Theatre.



The Canadian production of Come From Away began in Toronto on February 18, 2018, and played to sold-out audiences for over two years, until its run was cut short by the global COVID pandemic on March 13, 2020. It returned to the stage on December 15, 2021, when theatres and other public spaces were allowed to reopen. Only seven days later, on December 21, this run was cut short by the new COVID variant, Omicron, which triggered the government to announce a new lockdown.



For safety and to ensure a healthy future run, the producers opted to put the show on hiatus until times were more consistently stable. When the show was ready for its return, it did so in our nation’s capital. Indeed, Come From Away began its next chapter at the National Arts Centre English Theatre, running August 14 to September 1, 2024.



The show finally returned to its original Canadian home, the Royal Alexandra Theatre, on September 22, 2024.



“Not many shows play 100 performances,” explains David Mirvish. “To reach 1,000 is truly remarkable. In Toronto there have only been four shows that have managed this – The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, The Lion King and Mamma Mia! Come From Away joins this illustrious club.”



“This demonstrates not only the popularity of this homegrown musical, but also speaks of its timeless themes of kindness, acceptance and understanding,” says Hannah Mirvish. “Of course, this would not be possible if it weren’t for the brilliant writing of the book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the astute direction of Christopher Ashley and the excellent work of the wonderful creative team Chris assembled.”



Come From Away has featured:



· More than 1,300,000 patrons have seen the show since it began performances in 2018.

· Box office sales surpassed $140,000,000, including over $16,000,000 in HST.

· Estimated economic impact to the Toronto economy of over $1.1 billion.

· The show created over 11,000 employment weeks for cast, stage managers, musicians, crew members and front-of-house team members.

About The Current Cast



Come From Away features an all-Canadian cast starring: Kyle Brown as Bob & others, Saccha Dennis* as Hannah & others, Steffi DiDomenicantonio* as Janice & others, Barbara Fulton* as Diane & others, Lisa Horner* as Beulah & others, James Kall* as Nick/Doug & others, Jeff Madden* as Kevin T. /Garth & others, Ali Momen* as Kevin J. /Ali & others, Cory O’Brien* as Oz & others, Kristen Peace *as Bonnie & others, David Silvestri* as Claude & others and Cailin Stadnyk* as Beverley/Annette & others. The cast also includes Clint Butler, Kate Etienne*, Barbara Johnston, Jawon Mapp, Sarah Nairne and Aaron Walpole as Standbys.



*Original Canadian company members



About Come From Away



The musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

Come From Away features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath. The Canadian production features casting by Stephanie Gorin, CSA, CDC.

