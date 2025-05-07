Oak View Group Collaborates With Chef Matty Matheson On Culinary Experiences At Hamilton Arena

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



International culinary star Matty ​Matheson is bringing his passion for food, music, and live entertainment to Hamilton Arena! Oak View Group has announced a game-changing partnership with Matty Matheson, the celebrated Canadian chef and cultural icon, for the new Hamilton Arena.

Driven by a passion to revolutionize the sports and live entertainment industry, Oak View Group is infusing every element of Hamilton Arena with world-class talent and innovation - and Matheson is the perfect partner to bring this vision to life.

"At Oak View Group, we're not just transforming venues-we're transforming the way people experience them. Hospitality is where that starts, and Hamilton deserves the best," said Tim Leiweke, Chairman and CEO, Oak View Group. "Matty is not only one of Canada's most celebrated chefs - he's a hometown hero with a powerful voice and a unique vision. His creativity, energy, and connection to this community make him the ideal partner to help us deliver a truly local, unforgettable experience at Hamilton Arena."

As part of the partnership, Matheson will open The Iron Cow Public House, a 9,500-square-foot full-service restaurant and bar with a capacity for up to 185 guests inside the arena. The restaurant will operate on event and non-event days and include a speakeasy style pub within the space. Additionally, Matheson and his restaurant group, Our House H.C., will design and curate the menu for three concession stands that will feature items from his establishments, Matty's Patty's and Rizzo's House of Parm.

Along with OVG Hospitality, other Matheson concepts will be introduced within the arena for premium suites and food and beverage.

"What Oak View Group is doing here is incredible, and I'm honored to be a part of it," said Matheson. "Bringing people together with amazing food, great service and live music - it's everything I love. We're building something special for Hamilton, and I'm pumped for you to see this come together."

Hamilton Arena is scheduled to open in late 2025, and will become the new centerpiece for concerts, sporting events, family entertainment, trade shows, and community events in Southwestern Ontario, offering an unparalleled premium hospitality experience.

Matheson, who was raised in Ontario, has grown exponentially as he continues to bring his unique personality beyond the restaurant world in a variety of ways and creative entrepreneurial ventures. As an internationally recognized chef, restauranteur, best-selling author, award-winning executive producer, actor, and internet personality, he also performs in a hard-core rock band, Pig Pen, a name that pays homage to the late Pig Pen who played keyboards and piano for one of Mattheson's favourite bands, The Grateful Dead.

Matheson, who portrays the handyman Neil Fak on the FX series, The Bear, owns and operates Prime Seafood Palace (Toronto); Bar Clams (Toronto); Matty's Patty's (Toronto, and Costa Mesa, CA); Rizzo's House of Parm (Fort Erie, ON); CÀ Phê Rang (Toronto) and Maker Pizza (Toronto).

ABOUT MATTY MATHESON

Internationally recognized chef and personality Matty Matheson has been breaking barriers since his cooking debut. His expansive career has brought many opportunities to the chef, restaurateur, three-time New York Times best-selling author (Matty Matheson: A Cookbook, Home Style Cookery and Soups, Salads, Sandwiches), executive producer and television personality. Matty's presence in culture has grown exponentially in recent years as he's developed a number of companies outside the dozen restaurants he operates across Canada and the United States; from his home goods brand Matheson Cookware to his food product brand Matheson Food Company and his role as an executive producer and actor in the hit TV show The Bear, Matty has brought his unique personality to the world in a variety of ways with many more to come.

