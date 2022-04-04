Nordic Bridges Announces Spring Programming

Nordic Bridges, a year-long exchange of art, culture and ideas between Nordic and Canadian artists led by Harbourfront Centre and supported by the Nordic Council of Ministers, continues this spring with premieres and events across the country.

Nordic Spotlights across Canada in April, May and June include:

Deaf rapper Signmark (Finland), and artists Gudrun Hasle (Denmark), Erla Björk Sigmundsdóttir (Iceland) and Jenni-Juulia Wallinheimo-Heimonen (Finland) at Harbourfront Centre's CoMotion Festival, one of the largest Deaf and disability arts festivals in Canada.

The 15th annual Coastal Dance Festival presented by Dancers of Damelahamid (BC), with premiere work from Indigenous Sámi artists Liv Aira, Marika Renhuvud, Sara Marielle Gaup, and Camilla Therese Karlsen.

The North American premiere tours of dance work The Days (Finland) by Maria Nurmela and Ville Oinonen presented by BC Movement Arts with The Dance Centre and Story, story, die. from Alan Lucien Øyen and his company winter guests (Norway).

Theatre from Teatret Gruppe 38 (Denmark), Kitt Johnson X-act (Denmark) and The National Theatre of Greenland at Harbourfront Centre's JUNIOR festival.

Feature films presented by the Toronto International Film Festival including work by Lone Scherfig (Denmark), Amanda Kernell (Sweden), Iram Haq (Norway), Pirjo Honkasalo (Finland), Katrin Ottarsdóttir (Faroe Islands) and 22 documentaries by Nordic filmmakers at this year's Hot Docs Festival.

Musical acts including Jenseeraq X Uummatit, ISÁK, and Sara Ajnnak, and performances of Those Who Run in the Sky (The National Theatre of Greenland) at Iqaluit's annual Alianait Arts Festival.

Monthly Nordic Talks, presented free at Harbourfront Centre, and much more.

Nordic Bridges launched in January with celebrated outdoor light art exhibition Nordic Lights at Harbourfront Centre, DesignTO's collaborative visual art exhibition Shared Terrain, TIFF's national tour of films by Swedish auteur Roy Andersson and through the support of BreakOut West in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The key programming pillars of Nordic Bridges are artistic innovation, accessibility and inclusion, Indigenous perspectives, resilience and sustainability. Nordic Bridges connects the Nordic Region - Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Greenland and Åland - with Canada.

Visit nordicbridges.ca for more details.