Nightwood Theatre Announces 12th Annual Lawyer Show THE STARS OF MARS

Nightwood Theatre's twelfth annual Lawyer Show is keeping the tradition going while socially-distancing with the first-ever digital, audio performance of a brand new musical. Directed by Nightwood's Artistic Director Andrea Donaldson, Musical Directed by Paul Moody and supported by a team of professional designers, and crew, this unique event sees a cast of over 40 lawyers come together for an audio-visual production of the comedic musical The Stars of Mars! As Nightwood's biggest annual fundraiser, the Lawyer Show delivers vital funds that go directly toward the company's mentorship initiatives, training programs and main stage productions.

While Lawyer Shows happen across Canada in various regional theatres, Nightwood's scale is one of the largest in the country. Over the past decade Nightwood has engaged over 300 lawyer-actors, received hundreds of sponsorships from some of Toronto's top law firms, and has raised over $1,000,000. Moreover, the engagement has led to other creative endeavours, where lawyer alumni have produced their own Fringe shows, performed stand-up comedy, and formed indie theatre companies. In 2020, for the first time in eleven years, Nightwood Theatre was saddened to announce the official cancellation of our annual Lawyer Show production. This season we are thrilled to have pivoted with an audio-visual experience that is COVID-safe for all and entirely digital in nature.

With Book and Lyrics by Ashley Botting (Second City Toronto) and Music and Lyrics by Daniel Abrahamson (Musical Director, Boy Falls From The Sky), The Stars of Mars is a new Canadian musical comedy set inside the first human colony on Mars, about a mother and daughter who are worlds apart. When Heather, the first human born on Mars, begins to ask questions about where she's from, the astronauts and scientists decide to put on a show about the Earth they've all left behind. The Stars of Mars is a hilarious feminist musical about family, the future, our precious planet, and the rocket science required to put on a show in space. Accompanied by gorgeous galactic illustrations by designer Michelle Tracey, this event offers a fun opportunity to adventure to new audio and visual landscapes after a year in quarantine.

SHOW DETAILS:

Available through the Nightwood Theatre site: https://www.nightwoodtheatre.net/product/the-lawyer-show/

Tickets are $25 + HST, with an option to add a tax-deductible donation to the ticket price in support of Nightwood Theatre's programming and community initiatives.

All tickets give full access to the audio recording from June 12, 2021 until June 30, 2021.