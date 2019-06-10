New Musical UNRAVELLED Debuts At Toronto Fringe

Three of the greatest love stories of all time, intertwined and reimagined in a new musical by "ECHOES" writer, Andrew Seok.

Chaos & Light is pleased to announce that UNRAVELLED: A NEW MUSICAL will play as part of the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival (July 3 - July 14). UNRAVELLED will be performed at Grace Toronto Church (383 Jarvis Street, 2 blocks east of College subway station) in its beautiful Sanctuary. It opens on Thursday July 4, 2019.

UNRAVELLED is written and directed by Andrew Seok, who after the sold out success of his 2016 Fringe show "ECHOES" (which subsequently became a feature film premiering at the Montreal World Film Festival) drew upon classics in literature to tell this story of love and sacrifice.

"Romeo & Juliet", "Orpheus & Eurydice", and "The Gift Of The Magi" are all brought together in this new musical with soaring songs in the style of "Les Mise?rables" and cleverly interwoven plot akin to "Into The Woods". These three classic tales are retold and reimagined to create an entirely new and epically romantic story.

The principal cast of UNRAVELLED: Jeff Lillico (Dora Award Winner / Soulpepper, Shaw), Laura Larson (Could I Have This Dance?), Andrew Seok (ECHOES), Victoria Houser (Foreign Tongue), Michaela Mar, Keenan Smits.





