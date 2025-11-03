New Ideas Festival Returns To Toronto

The festival runs November 19-30, 2025.
Toronto's longest-running festival for new and experimental theatre returns this fall. Alumnae Theatre Company will present the 37th annual New Ideas Festival, running November 19-30, 2025. This year's festival features eight original one-act plays from Canadian playwrights, offering audiences a rare chance to experience fresh voices and boundary-pushing storytelling live on stage.
For nearly four decades, the New Ideas Festival has been a vital platform for emerging and established theatre makers to debut innovative work and shape the future of Canadian theatre. With an eclectic lineup spanning genres and themes, this season promises compelling new stories, bold artistic risks, and the thrill of discovery for Toronto's arts lovers.
More about the festival: https://alumnaetheatre.com/new-ideas-festival-2025.html
