New Appointments Announced at Loose Tea Music Theatre

Loose Tea Music Theatre announces the building of a new team with the appointment of Toronto-based arts administrator Tim Crouch as the new General Manager, Rochelle Smith as Director of Marketing, and Francesco Corsaro as Director of Development. All three positions are brand new for the organization, and represent a tremendous period of growth for the company. Also joining the team is William Norris in a strategic consulting capacity.

From Loose Tea Music Theatre Executive Artistic Director Alaina Viau - "Opera takes a village, and only happens with a strong, energized team. I am proud to announce our first lateral leadership team to join me and Joanna Diindiisikwe Simmons, working together on our shared ethos to create daring boundary-pushing art. This team will allow for LTMT to continue our exponential growth and I am beyond excited to take our next steps with this team of incredible people"



Tim Crouch is a highly motivated and energetic arts and culture administrator, with ten years of experience in marketing, sales, communications, and general management of both large and small classical music organizations. He is a driven problem-solver, especially with regards to issues facing arts and culture organizations in Canadian communities. He believes in creating structures and processes to make visions become a reality, and wishes to instill a sense of entrepreneurialism in all artists. Previously he held positions at institutions such as Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra, and Soundstreams. He is also the Digital Communications lead at the Bloor St. Culture Corridor, is the Treasurer at Guild Festival Theatre, and volunteers for the Juno Awards, Orchestras Canada, and the Kawartha Lakes Arts Council.



Says Crouch - "I'm delighted to be joining the wonderful team at Loose Tea Music Theatre as their new General Manager! I am struck by the immense excitement around this organization, as it continues to reimagine the art of music theatre productions through diversity in creation. I look forward to developing a solid foundation for growth to support the inspiring artistic vision of Alaina Viau and the whole team, while continuing to build a welcoming, inclusive, and compassionate environment."

i??i??Rochelle Smith is a driven and motivated administrator, with 5 years of experience in graphic design, communications, marketing and operations management within the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. She is passionate about the intersectionality of the arts, advocacy and entrepreneurship. As a competitive tap, ballet, jazz and musical theatre dancer, she has experienced first hand, the importance art plays not only within our communities but within society as a whole. She is excited to join Loose Tea Music Theatre and support them during this time of growth and change!



Francesco Corsaro is a fundraising professional, having worked with organizations large and small from the Ottawa School of Art to the Canadian Opera Company. An undergraduate degree in FIne Art History from the University of Toronto provided a springboard for his work in culture that has also included co-founding Festival X, the now-defunct photography festival in Ottawa. Francesco is excited to work with the team at Loose Tea Music Theatre to change the face of opera.

Joining the team in a consulting capacity, is William Norris who will work with the team on strategic planning and organizational development. Toronto will know William as the former Executive Director of Tafelmusik and who has since gone on to lead Southbank Sinfonia in London and Scottish Ensemble in Glasgow, as well as founding his own consulting business, William Norris Arts Management.

William commented - "Many arts organizations talk the talk in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion, but few walk the walk. Loose Tea is among those who match actions with words, making real change in our industry while also maintaining a hugely ambitious artistic programme. It's exciting to be involved with an organization making that change and at a pivotal moment in its development, and now with a talented and passionate administrative team in place to underpin and nurture the artistic programme."