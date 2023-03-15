Necessary Angel Theatre Company to Present Toronto Premiere Of NEW By Pamela Mala Sinha

Necessary Angel Theatre Company has announced the Toronto cast of New by Pamela Mala Sinha. Produced in association with Canadian Stage and Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, New will run from April 25 to May 14, 2023 at Canadian Stage's Berkeley Street Theatre, 26 Berkeley St, Toronto, ON. Opening night is April 28. For tickets and more details visit canadianstage.com/shows-events/season/new.

The year is 1970 and the arrival of a Bengali bride to a small university town shakes up a tight-knit group of Indian immigrants, including the husband she's never met. Tradition and counterculture collide for three women and their husbands as their perceptions of identity, sexuality, and the meaning of freedom are challenged by the spirit - and actions - of this fearless young woman.

"New is a brilliant play," says director Alan Dilworth. "It is the kind of writing one craves but does not always have the opportunity to see. New is smart, sexy, complex, and very funny. This is a play about transformation and the human spirit. This is a play about three South Asian couples living in an apartment building in 1970's Winnipeg. This is a play about everyone."

The cast of New in Toronto includes Fuad Ahmed, Shelly Antony, Dalal Badr, Alicia Johnston, Ali Kazmi, Pamela Mala Sinha, and Mirabella Sundar Singh.

Pamela Mala Sinha is an award-winning Canadian actress and writer working internationally in theatre, television and film. She was Necessary Angel's inaugural Playwright in Residence, and this is her fourth professional collaboration with director Alan Dilworth. Pamela was the recipient of Dora Awards for Outstanding New Play (playwright) and Outstanding Lead Actress for her solo debut play, CRASH. Her second play, Happy Place, premiered in Toronto in 2015 at Soulpepper. CRASH's US debut was at New York's Signature Theatre in 2017. The film version of CRASH is currently in development with Necessary Angel and Riddle Films. As one of few artists selected nationally to receive a prestigious Project Imagination commission from Soulpepper Theatre Company, New, her third play, had its world premiere at Royal MTC in November of 2022.

Tickets for New in Toronto are on sale now and range from $25-$55 with arts workers, student and seniors discounts available. For information or to purchase tickets, visit canadianstage.com/shows-events/season/new or email boxoffice@canadianstage.com.

Performance Details:

New

Written by Pamela Mala Sinha

Directed by Alan Dilworth

Cast: Fuad Ahmed, Shelly Antony, Dalal Badr, Alicia Johnston, Ali Kazmi, Pamela Mala Sinha, Mirabella Sundar Singh

Set Designer: Lorenzo Savoini

Costume Designer: Michelle Bohn

Lighting Designer: Hugh Conacher

Sound Designer: John Gzowski

Intimacy Director: Sharon Bajer

Fight Director: Darren Martens

Cultural Consultant: Rubena Sinha

Stage Manager: Sandy Plunkett

Production Manager: Rick Banville

April 25-May 14, 2023

Previews: April 25 to April 27, 2023

Opening Night: Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m.

Runs until May 14: Tuesday - Saturday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. on May 6 and 13; Sundays at 2 p.m.

Warnings: Strong language, mature content.

Running time: Approximately 2 hours, 25 minutes (including intermission).

Twitter @NecessaryAngel

Facebook @NecessaryAngel

Instagram @NecessaryAngel

Necessary Angel Theatre Company is one of English Canada's most vital original creation and touring organisations. The company has a history of innovation and risk taking and engages theatre artists from a variety of disciplines in the creation of new work. An influential and original presence on the national and international theatre scene for over 40 years, the company has produced more than 60 productions, including 30 world premieres and 11 North American premieres. Work created by Necessary Angel has been nominated for and has won Governor General's Awards for Drama, Chalmers Awards for Outstanding New Play, and numerous Dora Mavor Moore Awards.

Canadian Stage is one of the country's leading contemporary performing arts organisations. A collision of disciplines and cultures, Canadian Stage reflects the dynamism and complexity of Canada and is a vital artistic force locally, nationally, and internationally. In its over thirty-year history, Canadian Stage has employed thousands of artists and developed and produced hundreds of new productions. Many of the plays developed by Canadian Stage have been awarded and nominated for Canada's most prestigious literary and performing arts honours, including Governor General's, Chalmers, and Dora Mavor Moore Awards. Throughout the theatre season, nearly 100,000 patrons attend performances and workshops in its three Toronto venues.

Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre exists to celebrate the widest spectrum of theatre art. Deeply rooted in the province of Manitoba, which gave it life and provides for its growth, Royal MTC aspires to both reflect and inform the community it serves. The Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre (Royal MTC) was Canada's first English language regional theatre, created when two Winnipeg theatre companies merged in 1958 under Artistic Director John Hirsch and General Manager Tom Hendry. Their goal was to produce great theatre with mass appeal. Royal MTC became a model for regional theatres throughout North America, and received a royal designation from Queen Elizabeth II in 2010. Sixty years later, it remains Manitoba's flagship theatre.