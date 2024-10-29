Native Earth Announces Programming For WEESAGEECHAK BEGINS TO DANCE 37

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Native Earth Performing Arts has announced the 37th edition of Weesageechak Begins to Dance will take place November 21-December 1, 2024 at Aki Studio in Toronto.

This year’s festival, in partnership with Factory Theatre, will bring together thirteen Creators from across Turtle Island and beyond to develop and showcase new work and works in development, as well as fun ancillary programming including conversations around artistic practice and process, special performances, and more.



Public Projects at Weesageechak Begins to Dance 37 are:



- Deserters by Kenneth T. Williams (George Gordon First Nation in the Treaty 4 territory) starring Katia Ferderber, Jordon Fiddler, Chanin Payea, Danelle Charette, and Kole Dunford on November 21. A play in multiple parts, Deserters shows us diverse characters on the different sides of a civil war.



- Flight by Candace Brunette-Debassige (Mushkegowuk Cree Nation/ member of Peetabeck in Treaty 9 Territory / Settler) starring Ange Loft, Cherish Violet Blood, and Jeremy Proulx on November 22. Situated on a university campus, Flight explores two Indigenous women leaders’ stories as they set out to transform the academy.



- Son semilla by Daniela Carmona Sanchez (Tenochtitlán) on November 22. This piece that is culturally specific to Mexico is a prayer in movement offering light and honouring the lives of those women whose lives were taken and for those who suffered sexual assaults and survived.



- Climate Play (Toronto) by the wâhkôhtowin project (Yvette Nolan and Joel Bernbaum) featuring short works infused with verbatim text from interviews conducted by Katelyn Polischuk, Brianna Roett, Zöe Marsland, Kaitlin Blanchard, Oona, and musician B'at'z Recinos on November 24. A national verbatim theatre project creating hyper local plays about climate change.



- You Are Not Alone (Y.A.N.A.) by Lacey Hill (Oneida/Mohawk, Wolf Clan, from Six Nations of the Grand River Reservation) starring Tara Sky, Nick Nahwegabow, Dillon Strasser Einish, Conlin Delbaere-Sawchuck, Jeremy Proulx on November 27. You Are Not Alone (Y.A.N.A.) is a Children’s Musical redefining an epic adventure in the wilderness of Northern BC’s mountain ranges.



- homecoming by Aleria McKay (Haudenosaunee & Teme Augama Anishnabai mother/ Red River Métis & Dene Tha’ father) on November 27. A spoken word performance exploring themes of self-love and acceptance as an Indigenous woman.



- Thunder by Natasha Barlow (mikmaw) on November 28 and December 1. A coming of age story between a neurodivergent bush kid and their beloved Rez dog.



- kiskisiwin nimihko/my blood remembers by PJ Prudat (Métis/nehiyaw) on November 28, in partnership with Nightswimming. A story in honour of land, sky, water, fire and cellular memory as a Métis~nehiyaw woman offers her marrow through a stem cell transplant.



- The NDN Act Presents: NDN Problems starring Samantha Mandamin, Denise B. McLeod, Lena Recollect, and Jamie Whitecrow on November 30 and December 1. A hilarious look at modern Indigenous issues, Pretendians, Decolonization, Cultural Appropriation and more.



Weesageechak Begins to Dance 37 will also include: the book launch of Joelle Peter's Niizh supported by Playwrights Canada Press and Presented as part of Toronto Lit Up 2024; Music Night (Chucky’s Version), a night of musical performances from Lacey Hill, Amy Desjarlais of SpiritWind Hand Drum Collective, and Zeegwon Shilling; the Zone Out Craft & Chill by Labour in the Arts; a sharing of the works in development by 24/25 Animikiig Creators Unit artists Montana Summers and Jessica Zepeda; Laughter is Medicine, a panel moderated by Yolanda Bonnell about comedy and Indigeneity; and community discussions and grant writing info sessions from Canada Council for the Arts and Ontario Arts Council.



“In Anishinaabe teachings, traditionally the calendar year follows thirteen moons, each moon providing a unique teaching or guidance in the time of year. Serendipitously, we were thrilled to have selected thirteen Indigenous artists this year for our 37th Weesageechak Begins to Dance Festival! This is an exciting opportunity to witness early stage works by Indigenous artists from across Turtle Island,” said Joelle Peters, Artistic Director of Native Earth Performing Arts. “Each artist and/or collective is exploring new works and ideas. Whether it's in the form of a fresh draft of a script, new choreography, or new comedy material, there's lots of storytelling to witness this November at Aki Studio.”



Weesageechak Begins to Dance 37 Workshop Stream projects, in partnership with Tarragon Theatre

New and Noteworthy! Featuring stellar lineups, the following four works do not include public presentations



- tiny tracks by Julie Lumsden (Manitoba Metis Federation/ Settler) starring Samantha Sutherland and Nicole Joy-Fraser. tiny tracks is an exploration in solitude via train travel across "canada" during its 150th summer.



- The Falls by Montana Adams (Akwesasne) starring Montana Adams and Robin Brieche. An Indian named Dakota and an immigrant named Raven find common ground next to a casino, a huge plaster gorilla, and international waters.



- Bastard by Robyn Grant-Moran (Métis). A one woman show about finding yourself when your secrets no longer need keeping.



- Seven and One Heart by Smokii Sumac (ʔamakʔis Ktunaxa) starring Titus Androgynous, Cole Alvis, Dillan Chiblow, Jesse Wabegijig, T'áncháy Redvers. In this riveting queer and trans love story, a group of 2SQ folks learn what it means to be themselves while living in the small town of Ktunaxa ʔamakʔis (Ktunaxa territories).

Native Earth Performing Arts is Canada’s oldest professional Indigenous theatre company. Currently in its 42nd year, Native Earth is dedicated to creating, developing and producing professional artistic expressions of the Indigenous experience in Canada. Through stage productions (theatre, dance and multi-disciplinary art), script development, apprenticeships and internships, Native Earth seeks to fulfill a community of artistic visions. www.nativeearth.ca

WEESAGEECHAK BEGINS TO DANCE 37

November 21 – December 1, 2024

Aki Studio, 585 Dundas Street East, #130

Single Tickets are $15

Box Office: https://www.nativeearth.ca/shows/w37/

For Indigenous Group rates, email boxoffice@nativeearth.ca

