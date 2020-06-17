NOW Magazine and The Georgia Straight Will Shift Their Focus Away From Coverage of the Arts

In an open letter, Media Central announced that the company will be shifting magazines NOW Magazine and The Georgia Straight away from arts coverage.

Read the full letter HERE.

The letter states:

We are actively vetting and valuing several potential acquistions. As we increase our audience through acquisition, we increase our opportunities to monetize through our digital advertising, affiliate marketing and more.

We are constantly adapting our verticals. We have re-focused editorial categories at NOW Magazine and the Straight to ensure we're capturing our readers requirements around new markets, e.g., eliminating a focus on venues and arts and instead driving a focus on health, education, finance and esports. We launched a Psychedelics category at Canncentral.com, which we expect ultimately to spin off as a standalone title.



We will further expand the Affiliate sales and marketing programs announced in May 2020.

We will begin commercializing AdCentralDirect.com, our new proprietary tech-driven agency solution opening revenue channels for us, also announced in May 2020.

We have hired: A new VP Business Development and Integration to focus on omnichannel publishing and monetizing our rapidly growing audience. A new experienced Editor to manage Canncentral.com and ECentralSports.com.



