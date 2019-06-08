NEWS PLAY Comes to Toronto Fringe

After botching a major publishing deal, two estranged children's book writers return to their hometown to revitalize the local newspaper and save their pyromaniac cousin. From the best-selling, award-winning losers (and 2019 Fringe cover stars!) behind Madeleine Says Sorry and 2018 Toronto Fringe Patron's Pick and NOW Magazine Award for Outstanding Ensemble-winner,Everyone Wants A T-Shirt, comes a new comedy about fake news, exploitation and a home printer named Stanley.

The production features an all-star cast including Madeleine Brown (Everyone Wants A T-Shirt, Birds Make Me Think About Freedom), Andrew Cromwell (Second City Patch and Education Companies, 2018 Second City Diversity and Inclusion Fellowship, Sky Gilbert's KOMUNKA), Charlin McIsaac (Everyone Wants A T-Shirt), Rouvan Silogix (Dance of Torn Papers) and Greg Solomon (One Small Step, Bruce Dow and Matthew MacFazdean's B!tch Island The Musical).

Aaron Jan, who most recently directed and co-wrote sold-out hits Ga Ting (NSTF) and Yellow Rabbit (Silk Bath Collective/Soulpepper Theatre) respectively, serves as director and dramaturg. The production features lighting and set design from Judas Noir (BDB/Obsidian) lighting designer, Logan Raju Cracknell, and sound design from Scottish composer, Ross Somerville, who made his Toronto debut in Now What Theatre's Kara Sevda. Theatre Artaud, one of the three co-producing companies, is the avant-garde producing powerhouse of Rouvan Silogix and Ahad Abraxas whose past productions include: Professionally Ethnic (NNNN), Grab 'Em By The Pussy, Rage Against The Trilogy, The Private Lives Cabaret and earlier this year, Blood + Soil.





