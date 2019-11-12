Morro and Jasp Present SAVE THE DATE at the 2020 Next Stage Theatre Festival

You are cordially invited to the wedding of the year! Following their award-winning hit of the 2018 Toronto Fringe Festival, beloved clown sisters Morro and Jasp present a new and expanded edition of Save the Date as they approach a giant life milestone with hot ideas and cold feet.

One of Top 10 Toronto theatre productions of 2018 - NOW Magazine

Best of Fringe Award - 2018 Toronto Fringe Festival

Outstanding New Play | Outstanding Performances | Outstanding Direction

- NOW Magazine's 2018 Best of the Fest

Join Morro and Jasp as they say yes to the dress, try to handle the stress, and attempt to throw a big fat clown wedding without throwing up. But does saying "I Do" to someone new mean saying "I Don't" to each other? Can they even survive this new chapter of life without the person who has always been by their side? After this, can they still be Morro and Jasp? The Dora Mavor Moore and Canadian Comedy Award-winning duo take on one of life's biggest juggernauts.

Created and Performed by Amy Lee and Heather Marie Annis

Directed and Dramaturged by Byron Laviolette

Clown Coaching by John Turner (Mump and Smoot)

Factory Theatre Mainspace (125 Bathurst St.)

Performance Times

Thursday, January 9 - 6:45pm

Friday, January 10 - 9:30pm

Monday, January 13 - 8:30pm *post-show talkback

Tuesday, January 14 - 9pm

Thursday, January 16 - 6pm

Saturday, January 18 - 2pm *post-show talkback

Sunday, January 19 - 8pm

Tickets $18.00 | On sale November 25, 2019 | Purchase online at fringetoronto.com





