Morro and Jasp Present SAVE THE DATE at the 2020 Next Stage Theatre Festival
You are cordially invited to the wedding of the year! Following their award-winning hit of the 2018 Toronto Fringe Festival, beloved clown sisters Morro and Jasp present a new and expanded edition of Save the Date as they approach a giant life milestone with hot ideas and cold feet.
One of Top 10 Toronto theatre productions of 2018 - NOW Magazine
Best of Fringe Award - 2018 Toronto Fringe Festival
Outstanding New Play | Outstanding Performances | Outstanding Direction
- NOW Magazine's 2018 Best of the Fest
Join Morro and Jasp as they say yes to the dress, try to handle the stress, and attempt to throw a big fat clown wedding without throwing up. But does saying "I Do" to someone new mean saying "I Don't" to each other? Can they even survive this new chapter of life without the person who has always been by their side? After this, can they still be Morro and Jasp? The Dora Mavor Moore and Canadian Comedy Award-winning duo take on one of life's biggest juggernauts.
Created and Performed by Amy Lee and Heather Marie Annis
Directed and Dramaturged by Byron Laviolette
Clown Coaching by John Turner (Mump and Smoot)
Factory Theatre Mainspace (125 Bathurst St.)
Performance Times
Thursday, January 9 - 6:45pm
Friday, January 10 - 9:30pm
Monday, January 13 - 8:30pm *post-show talkback
Tuesday, January 14 - 9pm
Thursday, January 16 - 6pm
Saturday, January 18 - 2pm *post-show talkback
Sunday, January 19 - 8pm
Tickets $18.00 | On sale November 25, 2019 | Purchase online at fringetoronto.com