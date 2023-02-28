Mirvish's CAA Theatre Set to be Demolished

The Toronto Star has reported that Mirvish's CAA Theatre is set to be demolished and redeveloped into a 76-storey, mixed-use building.

Read the full story HERE.

The 700-seat CAA Theatre is the smallest of Mirvish's four venues.

Records show that the development application for the site was filed with the city on September 15. The proposed project will contain retail space, with cultural and residential areas above. The proposed development will not include a performing arts venue.

Joel Greenberg, artistic director of Studio 180, which has presented six shows at the CAA Theatre in partnership with Mirvish stated, "It would be a real loss for the theatre to close... The loss would be significant because the mid-size performance experience is removed when the CAA Theatre formally closes."

There are currently three upcoming productions scheduled at the threatre through April 23: 'God of Carnage,' 'The Land Acknowledgement, or As You Like It' and 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story.' Mirvish's new season will be announced March 7.

