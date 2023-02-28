Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mirvish's CAA Theatre Set to be Demolished

Feb. 28, 2023  
The Toronto Star has reported that Mirvish's CAA Theatre is set to be demolished and redeveloped into a 76-storey, mixed-use building.

Read the full story HERE.

The 700-seat CAA Theatre is the smallest of Mirvish's four venues.

Records show that the development application for the site was filed with the city on September 15. The proposed project will contain retail space, with cultural and residential areas above. The proposed development will not include a performing arts venue.

Joel Greenberg, artistic director of Studio 180, which has presented six shows at the CAA Theatre in partnership with Mirvish stated, "It would be a real loss for the theatre to close... The loss would be significant because the mid-size performance experience is removed when the CAA Theatre formally closes."

There are currently three upcoming productions scheduled at the threatre through April 23: 'God of Carnage,' 'The Land Acknowledgement, or As You Like It' and 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story.' Mirvish's new season will be announced March 7.

Read the full story HERE.



Fiona Reid to Join Eric McCormack, Chilina Kennedy & More in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC; Fou Photo
Fiona Reid to Join Eric McCormack, Chilina Kennedy & More in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC; Fourth Performance Added
The Royal Conservatory of Music has added another performance to the run of A Little Night Music, which will close the 2022-23 concert season.
MAHABHARATA World Premiere Begins Previews This Week at The Shaw Festival Photo
MAHABHARATA World Premiere Begins Previews This Week at The Shaw Festival
The long-awaited contemporary adaptation of Mahabharata, the four-thousand-year-old Sanskrit epic, begins previews with Mahabharata: Karma (Part 1) on February 28, followed by Mahabharata: Dharma (Part 2) on March 1, at The Shaw’s Festival Theatre.
Night Plow Release Debut LP On We Are Busy Bodies Photo
Night Plow Release Debut LP On We Are Busy Bodies
Night Plow is the coming together of complete strangers Tim Lefebvre and Gregory Macdonald and the duo have released their self-titled debut album together via the Toronto-based label, We Are Busy Bodies.
MEDEA, a World Premiere & More to Headline Canadian Opera Companys 2023/2024 Season Photo
MEDEA, a World Premiere & More to Headline Canadian Opera Company's 2023/2024 Season
The Canadian Opera Company announced its 2023/2024 season today featuring a slate of exciting new productions and rare musical gems.

