Matt Andersen & The Big Bottle Of Joy Announced At Massey Hall, Friday, April 14, 2023

Massey Hall will present the return of Matt Andersen on Friday, April 14, 2023. Featuring special guests, The Hello Darlins. Tickets to this show go on sale this upcoming Friday, November 25 @ 10am via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 416-872-4255.

Matt Andersen's sold out Massey Hall debut in 2014 was a career benchmark performance and this time around he brings the Matt Andersen & the Big Bottle of Joy experience to the legendary Allan Slaight Stage.

"I can't wait to bring The Big Bottle of Joy to The Massey stage. That room has a special vibe that will be the perfect place to let the band open up and do what they do best." - Matt Andersen, November 2022

When Matt Andersen steps on stage, he brings a lifetime of music to every note he plays. Andersen's stage presence, buoyed by his spectacular live band (also called The Big Bottle of Joy), is informed by decades of cutting his teeth in dusty clubs, dim-lit bars, and grand theatres all over the world.

