Massey Hall Will Premiere Concert Film With Kathleen Edwards

The film premieres next Thursday, November 19 @ 4:00 PM EST.

Massey Hall's spirit lives on with a brand new Live at Massey Hall film premiere, featuring acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter, Kathleen Edwards next Thursday, November 19 @ 4:00 PM EST at www.liveatmasseyhall.com.

Filmed on May 4, 2018 - just months before Massey Hall temporarily closed its iconic red doors for the Massey Hall Revitalization, Kathleen Edwards makes a triumphant return to the stage after a lengthy hiatus. Edwards performs fan-favourites and premieres new material from what would later become her acclaimed 2020 album Total Freedom live at Massey Hall - offering fans a look into the evolution and the development of the album's tracks.

"There's something about the sense of great artistic moments in music that happened within the walls of Massey Hall and I was so very fortunate to play the iconic venue back in 2018," said Kathleen Edwards. "Haven't really been able to play shows this year so I guess the next best thing is re-visiting one of my favorite shows. Also Happy Birthday, Neil Young!"

Kathleen Edwards encourages you to consider donating or supporting live music presenters such as Save Our Stages in the U.S. and the Massey Hall Revitalization. Save Our Stages is a group of over 2900 independent music venues in America who are struggling to survive and need your support. More info, https://www.saveourstages.com. The Massey Hall Revitalization is not only the most significant restoration project in the 126-year history of the iconic Canadian venue but one that when completed, will add new small room music venues to further support the development of Canadian talent. More info, https://www.masseyhall.com/revitalization/

Total Freedom, was released on August 14 via Dualtone Records and is Edwards' fifth-studio album since her 2003 debut and 2012's Polaris Music Prize short-listed, Voyageur which reached #39 on the United States' Billboard 200 chart, #2 in Canada and received widespread, international critical acclaim. Total Freedom has garnered international praise from, Rolling Stone, The Globe + Mail, NPR, Pitchfork, Paste CBCMusic, Associated Press, The Toronto Star and so many more who warmly welcomed Kathleen back to music.

Edwards is a five-time Juno Award nominee (each of her previous albums were nominated for 'Album of the Year' and three 'Songwriter of the Year' nominations), and winner of the SOCAN Songwriting Prize for Voyageur track, "A Soft Place to Land." She has also had her music featured in several hit television shows including Grey's Anatomy, One Tree Hill, Hart of Dixie, House and more.

