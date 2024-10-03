Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall Launches Fall Fundraising Campaign

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall have launched a 5-week fundraising campaign to support its Education and Community Engagement programming initiatives.

Over the next few weeks, the goal is to raise $15,000 to ensure that these vital Education and Community programs thrive and inspire more lives to help foster the next generation of artists and music enthusiasts. Donations can be made via the official fundraising page.

As a charitable, not-for-profit organization, Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall endeavours to give back to the community and inspire culture and creativity through various programming initiatives. This month, as the fundraising campaign takes flight, these two iconic venues will also shine a light on some of the incredible work that the Education and Community Engagement team facilitates throughout the year. Programming highlights such as:

Share The Music - Offering free concert tickets to underrepresented students, allowing them to experience the joy of live performances.

Youth Musician Commission & Call and Response - Cultivating the next generation of artists and culture leaders.

LETS (Learning English Through Song) & The Lullaby Project - Bringing inclusive music programs to priority communities and spark their creative talents.

Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall's inclusive Education and Community Engagement programs connect and inspire individuals from all walks of life, giving everyone a chance to take the stage. These programs would not be possible without the generous and unwavering support of donors, corporate sponsors and patrons. For more information, visit the Education and Community Engagement official website.

